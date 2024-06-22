Habs still in the running for Martin Necas

Habs still in the running for Martin NecasAuteur: esmith
The Montreal Canadiens have shown interest, but so far, there aren’t really any frontrunners in the race to acquire Necas.
As the Hurricanes carry out trade talks with teams about Martin Necas, the word is Carolina is looking to complete a ‘hockey trade’ not a deal strictly for future assets. Teams like Nashville, Seattle, Montreal among those still believed to be in the mix.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 22, 2024
Based on Pagnotta’s tweet, we understand that there are other teams interested, but that the Habs, Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken would consider Necas the most.
What’s more, the Hurricanes would be looking to complete a “hockey swap” rather than a trade involving prospects and picks.
This complicates things a bit for the Habs, since they’re mainly looking for young players and draft picks.
With Matheson as the basis of a trade, there wouldn’t be much to add to complete a trade.
Overtime
– Interesting.
Paul Maurice is second on the all-time list for games coached in the NHL. But, unlike the other Hall of Fame names on that list, the Panthers’ bench boss does not have a Stanley Cup title to his name.@lukefoxjukebox has the story from Sunrise, Fla. https://t.co/dbotUCeh7K
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 22, 2024
– Verhaeghe has always been successful in the big moments.
Most playoff gwg through 70 career games, cap era:
13 – Brett Hull
11 – Wayne Gretzky
10 – Guy Lafleur
10 – Johan Franzén
10 – Joe Sakic
10 – Carter Verhaeghe
Verhaeghe at 68 career games, would love to tie Gretzky on Monday. pic.twitter.com/wy387Dqvbz
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 22, 2024
– A thought-provoking question.
If Edmonton & Florida could each bring back 1 player from the last 20 years in their prime, who would they pick? pic.twitter.com/PpHvoD24Tb
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 22, 2024