Habs still in the running for Martin Necas

Martin Necas has been the subject of trade rumors for several months now.

We know that the Carolina Hurricanes want to trade the talented young forward, but the club really wants to get the best possible offer for the Czech.

The Montreal Canadiens have shown interest, but so far, there aren’t really any frontrunners in the race to acquire Necas.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Habs are still in the race for his services, with two other teams at the top.

Based on Pagnotta’s tweet, we understand that there are other teams interested, but that the Habs, Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken would consider Necas the most.

What’s more, the Hurricanes would be looking to complete a “hockey swap” rather than a trade involving prospects and picks.

This complicates things a bit for the Habs, since they’re mainly looking for young players and draft picks.

On the other hand, rumors surrounding Mike Matheson are strong, and this would be the ideal time to trade him, as his value is very high.

With Matheson as the basis of a trade, there wouldn’t be much to add to complete a trade.

Knowing that Kent Hughes wants to improve his offense by adding a good young player, Necas would fill that gap nicely.

The 25-year-old forward collected 71 points in 2022-23, while in 2023-24, he amassed 53 points in 77 games.

Capable of playing both center and wing, he would be a very important addition to the Habs lineup.

Would it be a good idea to trade Matheson for a guy like Necas?

Personally, I think so. The surplus of left-handed defensemen is the talk of the town, and trading Matheson in his prime makes a lot of sense.

