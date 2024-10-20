“Where’s Rutger?”, Winnipeg Jets fans taunt their former prospect

It was a quiet Sunday in the NHL, with only three games on the menu, including an afternoon game in Winnipeg between the Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets remained unbeaten, taking their record to five wins with a 6-3 triumph.

Now you’re wondering why I’m telling you about the Jets’ game against the Penguins? Well, there was a funny moment during the game ,when the Manitoba crowd started chanting ” Whereis Rutger?

And now you’re probably not wondering where Rutger is, but rather who Rutger is? Rutger McGroarty is a prospect the Jets drafted 22nd overall in the first round of the 2022 auction.

The problem was, McGroarty wouldn’t sign a rookie contract with the Jets and asked to be traded. His wish was finally granted in August when he was traded to the Penguins.

Now we know that McGroarty has been sent back to the AHL by the Penguins, which is ironic if that’s why he requested the trade. As my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook says, it’s not unlike Yaroslav Askarov’s situation with the Sharks.

Let’s just say it didn’t take much for the Winnipeg fans, who took the opportunity to taunt their former prospect, pointing out that he wasn’t participating in the meeting with the Pittsburgh team.

So Jets fans drooled over an absent player insisting he wasn’t playing. Could it be that fans have a turd on their hearts? I’d say so.

However, it’s understandable. Winnipeg is a small market and not necessarily a particularly exciting place for NHL players, but it must be particularly frustrating to see prospects refuse to want to play with the team for whatever reason.

I think the fans have found a way to show their frustration in a slobbery but not nasty way. And I think McGroarty can expect a few boos from the crowd if he’s ever in Winnipeg with an NHL team.

