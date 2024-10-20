Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“Where’s Rutger?”, Winnipeg Jets fans taunt their former prospect

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
“Where’s Rutger?”, Winnipeg Jets fans taunt their former prospect
Credit: Getty Images
It was a quiet Sunday in the NHL, with only three games on the menu, including an afternoon game in Winnipeg between the Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets remained unbeaten, taking their record to five wins with a 6-3 triumph.

Now you’re wondering why I’m telling you about the Jets’ game against the Penguins? Well, there was a funny moment during the game ,when the Manitoba crowd started chanting ” Whereis Rutger?

And now you’re probably not wondering where Rutger is, but rather who Rutger is? Rutger McGroarty is a prospect the Jets drafted 22nd overall in the first round of the 2022 auction.

The problem was, McGroarty wouldn’t sign a rookie contract with the Jets and asked to be traded. His wish was finally granted in August when he was traded to the Penguins.

The forward was never clear about his reasons for requesting a trade, insisting above all that he wanted to play regularly in the NHL as soon as possible.

Now we know that McGroarty has been sent back to the AHL by the Penguins, which is ironic if that’s why he requested the trade. As my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook says, it’s not unlike Yaroslav Askarov’s situation with the Sharks.

Let’s just say it didn’t take much for the Winnipeg fans, who took the opportunity to taunt their former prospect, pointing out that he wasn’t participating in the meeting with the Pittsburgh team.

So Jets fans drooled over an absent player insisting he wasn’t playing. Could it be that fans have a turd on their hearts? I’d say so.

However, it’s understandable. Winnipeg is a small market and not necessarily a particularly exciting place for NHL players, but it must be particularly frustrating to see prospects refuse to want to play with the team for whatever reason.

I think the fans have found a way to show their frustration in a slobbery but not nasty way. And I think McGroarty can expect a few boos from the crowd if he’s ever in Winnipeg with an NHL team.


Overtime

– Stay tuned!

– Hage ready for the NHL?

– Nice move by the Jets.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Winnipeg Jets (@nhljets)

– Chiefs still undefeated!

– The Commanders continue to surprise!

– Victory for the Rams.

– Logano triumphs in Vegas.

– Serena in Montreal.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content