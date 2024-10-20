Team USA no longer has a choice: Cole Caufield must be part of the 4 Nations Confrontation

Team USA no longer has a choice: Cole Caufield must be part of the 4 Nations ConfrontationAuteur: Jennifer Davis
But Goal Caufield is back! And at the rate he’s been racking up goals so far this season, the diminutive forward is a logical choice for Team USA at the 4 Nations Confrontation in 2025.
With the way Cole Caufield has been playing to start the season, he’s likely on track to making the Team USA roster for the Four Nations tournament next year in February. pic.twitter.com/jiAfrBhNky
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 20, 2024
Caufield’s interesting start to the season makes him not only a logical choice, but an absolute must for the American team. In fact, if he keeps this up, he could even become one of Team USA’s key cogs in the wheel.
For example, could we see Caufield on a pivoting line with Auston Matthews at center? Imagine the Habs’ forward working magic with Toronto’s nemesis. Personally, I’m anticipating a lot of bittersweet feelings about such a possibility.
In any case, it’s still early to speculate on potential trios, as the teams still have time to send in their final line-up lists, which will be unveiled between November 29 and December 2. All four teams have already submitted their first six players in June.
Nevertheless, if Caufield makes the cut, it will be an opportunity for him to gain experience playing with an elite national team with many veteran players. It’s the kind of background many players have used in the past to cement their place among the League’s elite.
Finally, there’s the possibility of a sibling duel between Caufield and Nick Suzuki, who could be called up to play for Team Canada. While Suzuki’s place in the tournament is far from assured and more speculative, given his more modest start to the season, I think it would be interesting for fans to see the Canadiens’ two forwards face off on the ice.
