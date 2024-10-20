Joshua Roy did not show up for a signing session he was expected to attend today.

Joshua Roy had 1 signing session ($) scheduled today: Universe Collectibles (Vaudreuil) from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. He had signed 1 contract. However, he didn’t show up. About 60 fans waited for him for 1 hour. They got their money back. pic.twitter.com/kkOr2ZwZLs – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2024

Today, Joshua Roy was supposed to be at the Universe Collectibles store in Vaudreuil.Fans had reserved their place to have items signed by the player.The problem? Joshua never showed up for the event.About sixty fans waited for him, but they waited for nothing.Those who were there were reimbursed.Remember that Johsua had done an autograph session at the Laval show two years ago with Memorable Authentic, and all had gone well.He had also done so when wearing the colors of the Sherbrooke Phoenix.The Rocket played in Laval yesterday afternoon and won by a score of 1-0.That said, the club had today off.

I wonder why he wasn’t at the store in that context…

Let’s hope nothing serious happened to him.

In all this, it’s the store that looks bad even if the situation is out of its control because Roy hasn’t given any sign of life to explain his absence.

We tried to contact the store in question, but the owners refused to comment on the situation.