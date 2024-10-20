Joshua Roy did not show up for a signing session he was expected to attend today.Auteur: Sarah Jones
Joshua Roy had 1 signing session ($) scheduled today: Universe Collectibles (Vaudreuil) from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. He had signed 1 contract.
However, he didn’t show up.
About 60 fans waited for him for 1 hour. They got their money back. pic.twitter.com/kkOr2ZwZLs
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2024
I wonder why he wasn’t at the store in that context…
Let’s hope nothing serious happened to him.
Extension
In all this, it’s the store that looks bad even if the situation is out of its control because Roy hasn’t given any sign of life to explain his absence.