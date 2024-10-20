Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

2 shutouts in 2 games for Askarov: Sharks have no choice but to recall him

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
2 shutouts in 2 games for Askarov: Sharks have no choice but to recall him
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Sharks sent Yaroslav Askarov to the AHL after training camp.

But after seeing him play only two games, it’s clear he has no business there.

Why do I say that? Because in his first two games with the San José Barracuda, the goalie didn’t allow a single short-handed goal.

You read that right: Yaroslav Askarov has been perfect so far.

He stopped all 22 shots he faced in his first start with the Sharks’ training club, and yesterday he stopped all 26 of his team’s shots to record his second shutout in as many games.

My point is this: the Sharks have no choice but to recall the goaltender.

He’s too good for the AHL:

It was expected to be a difficult season for the Sharks, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

The club has yet to win in five games this season (0-3-2 record) and, at the time of writing, sits second-to-last in the overall National League standings.

On the one hand, some would argue that the Sharks are better off leaving Askarov in the AHL because they don’t have the club to support him.

But on the other hand, the Sharks need to give their best young players an opportunity, as they did with Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini.

Askarov may dominate the AHL, but he won’t improve if he plays in a lower league. It’s by playing with the big boys and taking shots from the best players on the planet that he’ll be able to progress, because right now, there’s nothing left for him to learn down there.

In closing, it should be noted that the goalkeeper was traded to the minors due to an injury in camp.

That said, he seems to have recovered from his boo-boo and it’s time the Sharks put their faith in him. I’m sure he’d perform better than Vitek Vanecek or Mackenzie Blackwood, two guys who’ve (really) been kicking ass so far :

(Credit: Capture d’écran Hockey DB)

Overtime

– The results must be starting to show, for example…

– And that’s a good thing.

– Oh, no. Tough break for the Seahawks.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content