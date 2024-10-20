2 shutouts in 2 games for Askarov: Sharks have no choice but to recall him

The Sharks sent Yaroslav Askarov to the AHL after training camp.

But after seeing him play only two games, it’s clear he has no business there.

Why do I say that? Because in his first two games with the San José Barracuda, the goalie didn’t allow a single short-handed goal.

You read that right: Yaroslav Askarov has been perfect so far.

He stopped all 22 shots he faced in his first start with the Sharks’ training club, and yesterday he stopped all 26 of his team’s shots to record his second shutout in as many games.

My point is this: the Sharks have no choice but to recall the goaltender.

He’s too good for the AHL:

BACK-TO-BACK Yaroslav Askarov stays perfect in the 2024-25 season with back-to-back shutouts totaling 48 saves. pic.twitter.com/NeU8zwlJFo – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 20, 2024

It was expected to be a difficult season for the Sharks, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

The club has yet to win in five games this season (0-3-2 record) and, at the time of writing, sits second-to-last in the overall National League standings.

On the one hand, some would argue that the Sharks are better off leaving Askarov in the AHL because they don’t have the club to support him.

But on the other hand, the Sharks need to give their best young players an opportunity, as they did with Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini.

Askarov may dominate the AHL, but he won’t improve if he plays in a lower league. It’s by playing with the big boys and taking shots from the best players on the planet that he’ll be able to progress, because right now, there’s nothing left for him to learn down there.

In closing, it should be noted that the goalkeeper was traded to the minors due to an injury in camp.

That said, he seems to have recovered from his boo-boo and it’s time the Sharks put their faith in him. I’m sure he’d perform better than Vitek Vanecek or Mackenzie Blackwood, two guys who’ve (really) been kicking ass so far :

