The Canadiens would not have chosen Michkov even if Reinbacher was taken (according to Mathias Brunet)

The 2023 draft remains etched in the memory of many.

And that’s understandable: when you see a 20-year-old who could have been drafted by the Canadiens having a lot of success in his rookie season, it grabs attention.

Matvei Michkov has been outstanding since his entry into the NHL, and the decision to select David Reinbacher ahead of him doesn’t sit well with many today.

But according to Mathias Brunet, the Canadiens wouldn’t have drafted him even if Reinbacher was no longer available.

If Reinbacher hadn’t been available, we probably would have opted for a Ryan Leonard or a Dalibor Dvorsky. – Mathias Brunet

Matvei Michkov, the pretty risk of the Flyers https://t.co/x9ZfQNqEXr — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) December 11, 2024

The journalist ( La Presse ) argues that the Montreal organization would have leaned towards Ryan Leonard (Capitals) or Dalibor Dvorsky (Blues):Note that the website Habsolument Fan also wrote an article on the subject.

If the Canadiens decided not to draft Michkov, it’s because there was a reason behind it all.

Kent Hughes and his group didn’t decide to avoid him for fun or to cause frustration in the city. They made their decisions because they had their reasons.

That being said, it’s logical to see Mathias Brunet say that the Canadiens wouldn’t have drafted the Russian even if Reinbacher were no longer available.

Because if Michkov’s name had come before the defender’s on the Canadiens’ list, he would probably be playing in Montreal right now.

And if Reinbacher were no longer available at the 5th pick, it would mean that one of the top-4 players slipped down to the Canadiens’ spot.

It’s agreed that here, we have to exclude Connor Bedard because he was seen as the logical 1st pick… But things would have been different if Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, or Will Smith had been available for the Canadiens.

In the end, whether we like it or not, Matvei Michkov will always be linked to the Canadiens for the reasons we know. And even if some are upset with the Canadiens’ decision, no one has the power to go back in time to change history.

