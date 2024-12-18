Sean Avery as GM of the Rangers: Paul Bissonnette opens the door

Well, let’s see.

I don’t know if you’re in the mood to laugh. But if you are, I suggest you check out this excerpt from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, where Paul Bissonnette suggests that Sean Avery could be the next GM of the Rangers.

Sean Avery has entered GM watch for the New York Rangers https://t.co/H2asmmniJU pic.twitter.com/9wKIQAJBgH — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 18, 2024

You read that right.

What Biz heard is that Sean Avery is heading to New York to talk with none other than James Dolan, the owner of the Rangers, about “the state of the Rangers” right now. As if things weren’t bad enough already.

There is a crazy side to James Dolan that makes it possible he could consider replacing Chris Drury with Sean Avery as the Rangers’ GM. – Paul Bissonnette

And the former goon added this:Bissonnette says Avery has confirmed that he will be chatting with the owner of the Rangers. But obviously, the GM talk is coming from the podcast host, with the elements he has in hand.

And let’s just say I don’t believe it. Even if his colleagues didn’t call him crazy after he brought up his idea.

Okay, Dolan needs to shake things up, and yeah, Sean Avery is still liked in New York. But he has no experience with a team (or as an agent, for that matter) to take a club like the Rangers right now.

As for making a change (what the players might want), go get Ken Holland, like… but not AVERY!

Chris Drury after last night’s loss#NYR pic.twitter.com/nWcc6AEbmA — Sean Avery Burner (@AveryBurnerAcct) December 18, 2024

I’m not saying that Avery can’t be part of the solution. Maybe his love for the Rangers could be an asset in some role within the organization.

But if a guy like him, who has no experience as a GM and has a very controversial past, becomes the boss of the New York Rangers, I will be floored. And that won’t happen.

In Brief

– Interesting.

#LaVictoireRapporte 657,000 people (average per minute) watched the game of the @CanadiensMTL yesterday on @RDSca. Seeing his team win – thanks in no small part to a star player like Patrik Laine – is more fun than watching them get blown out. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 18, 2024

– Patrik Laine’s humility is making waves. [BPM Sports]

– Oh really?