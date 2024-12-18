Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Sean Avery as GM of the Rangers: Paul Bissonnette opens the door

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Sean Avery as GM of the Rangers: Paul Bissonnette opens the door
Credit: Getty Images

Well, let’s see.

I don’t know if you’re in the mood to laugh. But if you are, I suggest you check out this excerpt from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, where Paul Bissonnette suggests that Sean Avery could be the next GM of the Rangers.

You read that right.

What Biz heard is that Sean Avery is heading to New York to talk with none other than James Dolan, the owner of the Rangers, about “the state of the Rangers” right now. As if things weren’t bad enough already.

And the former goon added this:

There is a crazy side to James Dolan that makes it possible he could consider replacing Chris Drury with Sean Avery as the Rangers’ GM. – Paul Bissonnette

Bissonnette says Avery has confirmed that he will be chatting with the owner of the Rangers. But obviously, the GM talk is coming from the podcast host, with the elements he has in hand.

And let’s just say I don’t believe it. Even if his colleagues didn’t call him crazy after he brought up his idea.

Okay, Dolan needs to shake things up, and yeah, Sean Avery is still liked in New York. But he has no experience with a team (or as an agent, for that matter) to take a club like the Rangers right now.

As for making a change (what the players might want), go get Ken Holland, like… but not AVERY!

I’m not saying that Avery can’t be part of the solution. Maybe his love for the Rangers could be an asset in some role within the organization.

But if a guy like him, who has no experience as a GM and has a very controversial past, becomes the boss of the New York Rangers, I will be floored. And that won’t happen.


In Brief

– Interesting.

– Patrik Laine’s humility is making waves. [BPM Sports]

– Oh really?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content