Six Canadian teams in the playoffs currently

If the playoffs were to start today, Canada would have a six in 16 chance, or 37.5%, of bringing the Stanley Cup back to the country.

After all, right now, there’s only the Montreal Canadiens, unsurprisingly, that are not in playoff contention. The Habs are more #InTheMix for a high draft pick.

In the East, the Maple Leafs are obviously well-positioned, but the Senators are a surprise.

After all, I didn’t expect to see these poor Senators, who have been struggling for ages, take a step forward in recent weeks. But with a record of 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, that’s indeed the case.

Good for the fans there: they deserve it.

But it should also be mentioned that in the West, four of the eight playoff teams are from Canada. I didn’t have that on my bingo card a week before Christmas.

The Jets, of course, are at the top of the West. As for the Oilers, they rank third in their division.

We didn’t know what to expect from the Canucks, but for now, they are the first wild card team in the West. I don’t know if it will hold, but there you go.

That said, the surprise is Calgary.

The coming weeks should change things, and it won’t be for the better. After all, it is impossible for the Habs to get back into playoff contention, which means it could only get worse for Canada.

Let’s remember, however, that the Habs of 1993 are the last Canadian team to have won the Stanley Cup. I wasn’t even born yet. #1996

In Brief

– If Pezz gets his face smashed in by one of his coaches, that explains why he isn’t playing. #Just kidding

Robidas addresses the case of Pezzetta. pic.twitter.com/iXnRSkdfl2 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 18, 2024

