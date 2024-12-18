Canadian Meeting / SKA: Roman Rotenberg reveals the topics discussed

Canadian Meeting / SKA: Roman Rotenberg reveals the topics discussedCharles-Alexis Brisebois
As you now know, the Canadiens’ executives are in Russia to closely follow the development of Ivan Demidov.
Kent Hughes, Vincent Lecavalier, and
Jeff Gorton Nick Bobrov are the representatives of the team. They attended yesterday’s game, during which Demidov played 11 minutes. That’s a peak since a month ago. #Coincidence?
There was also a “summit” meeting with Roman Rotenberg, the
best friend of Habs fans Demidov’s agent.
Nick Bobrov, Kent Hughes & Vinny Lecavalier with Roman Rotenberg in St. Petersburg, Russia pic.twitter.com/WYgDZhO9VN
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 18, 2024
And he was… extremely polite. Let’s put it that way.
But at no point was Ivan Demidov’s name mentioned by the coach.
Roman Rotenberg announces a lengthy meeting with the Montreal Canadiens brass (Hughes, Lecavalier, and Bobrov).
Make of it what you will. pic.twitter.com/WzzjSNKT7r
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 18, 2024
He did mention that “the development of young players” was discussed… but you know very well that Hughes was there for one guy in particular. He wasn’t there to make new friends just for fun.
And that’s completely normal.
But we do not know what was said about Demidov. I didn’t expect otherwise, however.
