Canadian Meeting / SKA: Roman Rotenberg reveals the topics discussed

As you now know, the Canadiens’ executives are in Russia to closely follow the development of Ivan Demidov.

Kent Hughes, Vincent Lecavalier, and Jeff Gorton Nick Bobrov are the representatives of the team. They attended yesterday’s game, during which Demidov played 11 minutes. That’s a peak since a month ago. #Coincidence?

There was also a “summit” meeting with Roman Rotenberg, the best friend of Habs fans Demidov’s agent.

Nick Bobrov, Kent Hughes & Vinny Lecavalier with Roman Rotenberg in St. Petersburg, Russia pic.twitter.com/WYgDZhO9VN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 18, 2024

The main interested party himself posted a photo of the meeting and wrote a long paragraph on social media about what happened during the meeting with the team.

And he was… extremely polite. Let’s put it that way.

He reiterated his respect for the team numerous times and expressed that he appreciated the discussion with the Canadiens executives. He praised the Montreal hockey culture to the skies.

But at no point was Ivan Demidov’s name mentioned by the coach.

Roman Rotenberg announces a lengthy meeting with the Montreal Canadiens brass (Hughes, Lecavalier, and Bobrov). Make of it what you will. pic.twitter.com/WzzjSNKT7r — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 18, 2024

He did mention that “the development of young players” was discussed… but you know very well that Hughes was there for one guy in particular. He wasn’t there to make new friends just for fun.

And that’s completely normal.

Rotenberg stated that the biggest common goal between the Canadiens and SKA is the desire to bring Russia back to the heart of international hockey. This means that, according to Rotenberg, the Canadiens support the return of Russia to international competitions.

But we do not know what was said about Demidov. I didn’t expect otherwise, however.

