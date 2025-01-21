Habs’ win against the Rangers in 8 key moments

Habs’ win against the Rangers in 8 key momentsKeven Mawn
After a heart-wrenching loss to the Leafs on Saturday, the Montreal Canadiens delivered an amazing performance against the Rangers on Sunday. Here are 8 memorable moments from the game.
Lafrenière feels at home
Since the beginning of his NHL career, Alexis Lafrenière has had success against the CH, scoring yet another goal, the first of the game, likely in front of family and friends. The Quebec native now has 26 points in 46 games this season as of this writing.
A call-up for Beck
Just before the game, the CH called up forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket to play against New York. It was his second career game. In 8:13 of ice time, the second-round pick in 2022 made a hit but did not record a shot on goal. He will gradually find his stride.
Xhekaj vs Rempe
During warm-ups, Arber Xhekaj and Matt Rempe chatted, so a fight was expected. With the Tricolore trailing 2-1, the Sheriff gave a correction to the New York enforcer, thus shifting momentum to the Habs.
39 years old, really?
This good old Jonathan Quick, despite his 39 candles, proves he still has a place in the NHL. He made 33 saves, facing quality shots throughout the game. It’s a good thing number 32 held the fort for the Rangers, as the duel could have been one-sided for the CH.
Fans have not forgotten Kreider
Nearly 10 years after the Price-Kreider incident, local fans have not forgotten. Throughout the game, whenever Chris Kreider touched the puck, the Bell Centre was showered with boos. The slogan of Quebec, “Je me souviens,” takes on a whole new meaning.
Slafkovsky levels the score
Juraj Slafkovsky scored a crucial goal in the third period, his sixth of the campaign, leveling the score at 4-all. A+ for the celebration!
Laine seals the deal
With a play designed with Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine scored the game-winning goal in overtime, bringing his total to 12 goals this year. Another 2-point game for the Sainte-Flanelle!
Dobes remains undefeated
The young rookie of the CH is still victorious after 5 starts in the Bettman circuit. The Czech made important saves, especially in overtime, frustrating Artemi Panarin at reception. With his Olympic calm, “Doby” is making a name for himself in the NHL.