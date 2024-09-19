12 things to watch about the Habs this season

12 things to watch about the Habs this seasonAuteur: jdavis
The Montreal Canadiens enter the second phase of their rebuilding in 2024-25: it’s no longer just about gaining experience, it’s also about progressing as a group. The Canadiens probably won’t make the playoffs this season, but this lineup could be the one for future campaigns, when the playoffs will finally be at the heart of the discussions!
A fairly certain first line
The first line is one of the settled questions. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky will form the first unit.
A less assertive second unit
A look at the second line quickly reveals that the Canadiens aren’t out of the woods yet. If the first unit can begin to compare with others in the NHL, this is not the case for the second unit.
More questions
Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine could form the second line this season. Many questions remain about Dach, whose progress was hampered by a major injury last year. Several questions about Laine also remain.
An uneven third line
Brendan Gallagher, Christian Dvorak and Joshua Roy could drive the third forward unit this season. Gallagher has slowed down a lot, Dvorak has never blossomed and there are questions about Roy’s work ethic, although his offensive qualities are undeniable.
A surprise on the fourth unit?
Josh Anderson has disappointed more often than not since joining the Canadiens. Paired with Joel Armia and Jake Evans, he should provide a jolt of energy on that fourth unit.
The Habs' strength: their first pair of defensemen
The Habs’ real strength right now is probably on defense. Michael Matheson and Kaiden Guhle are two players who can take a lot on their shoulders.
Respectable depth next
David Savard, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble appear to be in contention for defensive positions 3, 4 and 5. They’re no stars, but they each have important qualities for a team looking to improve.
Two goalies who need to stand out
In front of the net, the Canadiens’ plans are not particularly clear. Samuel Montembeault has signed a three-year contract, but neither he nor Cayden Primeau is likely to be the Canadiens’ goaltender of the future. The club can be patient while waiting to find the rare pearl.
Who will be left out?
This puzzle leaves out a few elements for whom a place will be difficult to create. It will be interesting to follow the fate of Harvey-Pinard, Pezzetta, Barré-Boulet and Heineman up front. Heineman has the greatest potential of the group.
Barron
At defense, Justin Barron will have his work cut out to regain his place in the lineup, especially with the emergence of Mailloux and Hutson…
St-Louis
Will Martin St-Louis have some agonizing choices to make in 2024-25? For sure. The situations of Josh Anderson and Justin Barron will be the thorniest. The former is a veteran who will want to be in the lineup every night, while the latter seems to have plateaued.
A few more steps before the playoffs
One thing’s for sure: the Habs are on the right track… But the road still needs to be paved before they can reap the rewards, and the 2024-25 season will serve to smooth that road.