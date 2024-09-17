14 young Habs players to watch in 2024-2025

14 young Habs players to watch in 2024-2025Auteur: dmiller
The Montreal Canadiens will have to be patient before they find themselves among the NHL’s top teams. However, the prospect cupboard is well-stocked with youngsters under the age of 23 who have great potential, starting with Ivan Demidov! Here’s a look at 14 of them in the 2024-2025 season.
Juraj Slafkovsky
We forget that Juraj Slafkovsky is only 20 years old. He’s clearly the best youngster the Habs can count on right now.
Joshua Roy
Another very young forward who could be of immediate help to the Montreal Canadiens is Québécois Joshua Roy. At 21 years of age, we’re expecting a major breakthrough from him.
Lane Hutson
On defense, Lane Hutson played a few games with the Canadiens last year, and he didn’t look bad. Can the 20-year-old defenseman break into the Habs lineup in 2024-25?
Kaiden Guhle
Kaiden Guhle already has two seasons under his belt. He’s already a young veteran, playing with such confidence. But he’s only 22, and his ceiling certainly hasn’t been reached.
Logan Mailloux
Logan Mailloux will be an important part of the Montreal Canadiens’ defense for many seasons to come. It remains to be seen how long it will be before he becomes an NHL regular.
Justin Barron
What should we think of Justin Barron now? At 22 years of age, will he meet the moment?
Oliver Kapanen
A second-round pick in 2021, young Oliver Kapanen signed an entry-level contract with the Habs in June. While it’s assured that he won’t be playing in Laval this season, we’ll have to stay alert: either he returns to Finland for one season, or he steals a spot in Montreal as early as 2024-25!
Luke Tuch
Forward Luke Tuch completed his university career and signed a contract with the Canadiens at the end of last season. He is expected to play for Laval in 2024-25.
Emil Heineman
Winger Emil Heineman is a promising prospect on the left wing, having even played a few games with the Canadiens last year. He’s just 22 years old, and a former second-round pick of the Florida Panthers.
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell is talented, but is he strong enough to make it in the NHL? He’s 22 years old and had a good season in Laval last year, not to mention 6 NHL games this season.
Filip Mesar
A first-round pick in 2022, Filip Mesar has played games in the AHL for the past two seasons, after his junior club was eliminated. His potential seems immense.
Owen Beck
A second-round pick in 2022, center Owen Beck will be helping the Canadiens in a few seasons, after cutting his teeth in the minors. We love him in Montreal.
David Reinbacher
David Reinbacher just seems to get bigger and better every time you look at him! Such a promising top choice for defense.
Ivan Demidov
And of course, the Canadiens’ latest first-round pick in Ivan Demidov! By the time he’s in Montreal, the context will have changed for the better. And that moment may not be far off!