Lane Hutson in Laval: “not the end of the world”, says Renaud Lavoie

After two prospects games in which Lane Hutson demonstrated his impressive puck possession skills, Canadiens fans’ expectations of the young defenseman continued to rise.

That’s when Renaud Lavoie decided to set the record straight.

Speaking to TVA Sports on Monday, Lavoie explained that Hutson still has a lot of room for improvement, and that he wouldn’t be surprised if he spent some time in Laval this season.

However, he would like fans to understand that it’s not the end of the world if Hutson has to play with the Rocket.

Sure, it’s not what people would like to see after hearing so many members of the Canadiens throwing flowers at him at the golf tournament, but it’s still a possibility that should be considered.

Suzuki compares Hutson to Quinn Hughes and Bob Hartley sees Johnny Gaudreau in him

As Lavoie explained, the Canadiens are in possession of a player who has incredibly impressive qualities with the puck. In his opinion, Lane Hutson’s puck handling is currently ranked among the NHL’s elite, no less.

Except that there are still many areas for improvement in his game, such as his defensive work. Sending him to Laval could help him fine-tune a few aspects of his game that need improvement.You could compare this situation to that of Logan Mailloux, who spent roughly the whole of last season in Laval to perfect his game and avoid bringing him too quickly into an environment as hostile as the NHL.Even so, the idea of sending Hutson to Laval remains speculative. Lavoie is of the opinion that the young defenseman could start the season in Montreal, but that we must be careful not to rush him.

Hutson does possess incredible talent that isn’t to be found on every street corner, but it’s true that we sensed a certain instability in his own zone during last weekend’s games.

As in recent years with the Canadiens, the watchword is patience. I have no doubt that Lane Hutson will become an excellent defender, but he mustn’t rush his development.

