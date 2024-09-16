Lane Hutson in Laval: “not the end of the world”, says Renaud Lavoie

After two prospects games in which Lane Hutson demonstrated his impressive puck possession skills, Canadiens fans’ expectations of the young defenseman continued to rise.
That’s when Renaud Lavoie decided to set the record straight.
Speaking to TVA Sports on Monday, Lavoie explained that Hutson still has a lot of room for improvement, and that he wouldn’t be surprised if he spent some time in Laval this season.
However, he would like fans to understand that it’s not the end of the world if Hutson has to play with the Rocket.
Sure, it’s not what people would like to see after hearing so many members of the Canadiens throwing flowers at him at the golf tournament, but it’s still a possibility that should be considered.
Suzuki compares Hutson to Quinn Hughes and Bob Hartley sees Johnny Gaudreau in him → https://t.co/5PKiybioEE
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 16, 2024
As Lavoie explained, the Canadiens are in possession of a player who has incredibly impressive qualities with the puck. In his opinion, Lane Hutson’s puck handling is currently ranked among the NHL’s elite, no less.
Hutson does possess incredible talent that isn’t to be found on every street corner, but it’s true that we sensed a certain instability in his own zone during last weekend’s games.
As in recent years with the Canadiens, the watchword is patience. I have no doubt that Lane Hutson will become an excellent defender, but he mustn’t rush his development.
Overtime
– Raymond has passed DeBrincat on this list.
Highest paid Detroit Red Wings:
$8.7m – Dylan Larkin
$8.075m – Lucas Raymond
$7.875m – Alex DeBrincat
$5.625m – Andrew Copp
$5.1m – J.T. Compher
$4.75m – Ben Chiarot
$4.75m – Vladimir Tarasenko
$4.75m – Ville Husso
Is this core competitive this year? pic.twitter.com/AIIfbbGicb
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 17, 2024
– Trouble for the Red Sox.
His comments suggest the Red Sox were out to get Aaron Judge this weekend. https://t.co/Ub8dbcVLmg
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 17, 2024
– The Oilers need to coach their best players well.
The best battle in training camp among Oilers forwards will likely be for the fourth line center spot. There are four candidates who could push for that spot.https://t.co/z1CSAa1Pu7
– Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) September 16, 2024