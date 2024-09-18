Lane Hutson has the skills to be good defensively

I’m aware that the rookie games mean absolutely nothing, but I’m delighted to see that Lane Hutson dominated.

If he hadn’t dominated, that would have been worrying.

But hey. He was present in all aspects of the game, both offensively and defensively. We all knew there was no problem with his play in enemy territory, but if there’s a question mark over the young man, it’s his play in his own territory.

Personally, I thought he did very well defensively, and that he’s even very underrated in this aspect.

The Habs’ Director of Player Development Rob Ramage agrees with me. Here’s what he had to say about his young prospect:

"This kid (Lane Hutson) is just relentless. You see the effort every shift. He leaves it out there every shift. That's gonna help him defending, cause even if he does get beat, there's gonna be a second effort trying to get back in the play & kill that play." – Rob Ramage

He thinks the kid ‘s got it in him. He gives 100% every shift.

Even though he’s not the biggest, his defensive game isn’t his main asset and he’s not the most physical, these qualities will serve him well to be good in his territory.

There will be a second effort to get back into the game and counter him. – Rob Ramage

Hutson is already worth his weight in gold just because of his offensive vision, but imagine if he were able to become a feared guy in his own zone… He’ll be even better and in a few years, Martin St-Louis wouldn’t even need to switch him with a purely defensive defenseman.

On the other hand, if he were to start the season in Montreal (which he should), Simon Boisvert (Process) would move him to Justin Barron’s left on a third pair and give him quality time on the power play. Why on a third pair with another offensive guy? Simply because he wouldn’t have to face the best night after night.

In October, it’s an experiment MSL could try: putting him alongside David Savard. But if the kid ‘s going to be landscaped, he can’t stay there. The Habs know that.

That’s where a duo with Barron (or Xhekaj, who will have to improve his defensive game) could come into play.

