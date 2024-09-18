NHL 25: Nick Suzuki approaches 90 overall

A few days ago, EA Sports revealed Cole Caufield’s rating.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported that the little number 22 had a score of 88 , which is excellent.And earlier today, the game revealed the players with ratings of 84 and above.For the Habs, no fewer than seven players have a rating above 84.They are Nick Suzuki (89), Cole Caufield (88), Mike Matheson (87), Kaiden Guhle (85), Juraj Slafkovsky (85), Kirby Dach (85) and Patrik Laine (85).

No Samuel Montembeault or Alex Newhook. At least, it seems that Dach hasn’t lost too much of his value in EA’s eyes, despite a season of one game and one period…

But hey. As for Suzuki, he’s approaching 90 overall after his career-best season. The captain scored 77 points in 82 games, giving him 93 for acceleration, 91 for speed, 92 for feinting, 92 for passing, 88 for slap shot and 87 for wrist shot power.

He’s the leader in the first four categories on his team, but obviously, his shots aren’t any more powerful than those of Caufield (fourth best 25-and-under player in the game), Laine and the other four guys.

To the right of his name is a big “X”. No, it’s not because he uses the old Twitter, but because he has a unique skill.

Of the players revealed, he and Brad Marchand are the only ones with this skill, called “No Contest”.

Unsurprisingly, Connor McDavid (97), Nathan MacKinnon (96), Nikita Kucherov (95), Cale Makar (95), Leon Draisaitl (95), Auston Matthews (95), David Pastrnak (95) and Artemi Panarin (95) are the highest-rated players in the game. Here’s the complete top-10:

