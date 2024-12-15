Seven shots on goal: Patrik Laine accounted for a quarter of the shots for the Canadiens last night.Mathis Therrien
The CH lost 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets, and even though they didn’t earn a point, they managed to compete with the top-ranked team.
In this regard, the CH can give a big thank you to Patrik Laine, who recorded exactly a quarter of the team’s shots in this loss.
Unfortunately, he did not find the back of the net, but that wasn’t for lack of trying, as Laine faced a Connor Hellebuyck in great form.
Hellebuyck bites on the Hutson shot fake, but still manages to make a fantastic save on Laine.
Moreover, Hellebuyck did not hesitate to boast at Laine’s expense, stating that he understood why his former teammate had missed their last encounters.
Former #NHLJets sniper Patrik Laine was in good spirits as he spoke with reporters in Winnipeg. One of his one-liners was directed at Jets G Connor Hellebuyck:
«The last two times I’ve been here, I don’t think he’s played. He’s had the Paddy flu. I mean, it’s understandable.»
In short, Laine really did everything he could to score at least one goal and make a difference against his former team, but in the end, his shots couldn’t deceive Hellebuyck’s vigilance.
It’s too bad because a goal from Laine would have really helped the CH last night.
If Laine does not score, the Canadiens’ power play is running dry, and the Canadiens lose.
Martin St-Louis’s squad will therefore need to find a way to make Laine one of several important elements of the team, and not the only possible hero and savior.
As for the rest of the match, here’s what I took away.
1. Nick Suzuki’s point streak ends at eight games.
After racking up 11 points in his last eight games, Suzuki couldn’t collect at least one point last night, ending his impressive streak of games with at least one point.
2. Three players accounted for half of the CH’s shots.
With Laine’s seven shots, Cole Caufield’s three shots, and Christian Dvorak’s four shots, the CH recorded 14 shots, which represents half of the entire team’s shots last night.
Nine players, on the other hand, didn’t even get a single shot on goal.
3. The CH’s third line was solid.
Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, and Christian Dvorak combined their efforts for the CH’s second goal while being quite solid overall.
They had good presences and generated nice opportunities for the team, as evidenced by Dvorak’s four shots.
In Brief
– Interesting.
Thursday night, the Penguins smashed the Canadiens 9-2.
Yesterday, they lost 3-2 to Ottawa.
Between the two, on Friday, Kyle Dubas attended the Saguenéens vs Armada game in Blainville-Boisbriand.
– Nothing is going well for the Rangers. A coaching change could happen very soon.
I heard that James Dolan himself was in the #NYR locker room after the game yesterday for a long time. That is not common at all.
I anticipate that a coaching change is very near at this point.
– Wow. One must believe that the Chiefs have a very good defense.
have u scored more than 30 points in a game yet this nfl season
– To be continued.
The right-handed pitcher is interesting a few teams, including the Mets and Red Sox.
– A big surprise.
The chance to see a fight between Christian Mbilli and Jaime Munguia has flown away. The Mexican lost by KO last night to Bruno Surace in what could be the surprise of the year in the boxing world.
