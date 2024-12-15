Top-5: the Senators’ emergency goalie rushes to the arena

Top-5: the Senators’ emergency goalie rushes to the arenaMathis Therrien
An absolutely crazy story occurred last night just moments before the Ottawa Senators’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Anton Forsberg, the Senators’ backup goalie for the game, was injured during warm-ups, forcing the Senators to call in an emergency goalie.
Zach Dietz (tonight’s EBUG at the Senators game) had to sprint to the arena with his gear to make it on time
In short, Dietz didn’t end up needing to come in during the game, but he certainly did everything he could to not miss a potential chance to play in the NHL.
It’s just WAY too easy for Nathan MacKinnon, just sick hands pic.twitter.com/RNoGoRDKRY
It’s worth noting that Mackenzie Blackwood was excellent in his first start with the Avalanche, stopping 37 of the 39 shots directed at him.
Petry from the point gives the Red Wings the lead! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tonT2tnFdw
Petry’s 2nd of the night to regain the lead for Detroit. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/iOkjma12yG
Auston Matthews needed a lift to the bench after losing his skate blade pic.twitter.com/DFZAkih0Q2
NAZEM KADRI!
That was disgusting
NAZEM KADRI!

That was disgusting
5. A sensational save by Marc-André Fleury
It’s not just
THIS FLOWER DOESN’T WILT!
What a remarkable save by Marc-Andre Fleury! pic.twitter.com/xF9pJuerrz
In Summary
– First NHL goal for Declan Carlile.
Declan Carlile caps off Tampa’s win with the first goal of his NHL career!#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/LMCSBaplAP
– Here are the results from the previous night.
The @UtahHockeyClub extended its road winning streak to six games and established the longest such run in a franchise’s inaugural season, surpassing the North Stars (5 GP in 1967-68).#NHLStats: https://t.co/OYLtMbl1j2 pic.twitter.com/9lrBdP2m7b
– Here are the top scorers from the previous night.
– On the agenda today in the NHL: five games.