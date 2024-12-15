Skip to content
Top-5: the Senators’ emergency goalie rushes to the arena

 Mathis Therrien
After a Friday with a game in the National Hockey League, we were treated last night, as 30 teams faced off across 15 different games.

Several highlights captured attention, including the beautiful save by Matvei Michkov against his own team and the first career goal for Lane Hutson in the NHL.

Here are the other highlights from the day.

1. The emergency goalie rushes outside to make it to the game on time

An absolutely crazy story occurred last night just moments before the Ottawa Senators’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anton Forsberg, the Senators’ backup goalie for the game, was injured during warm-ups, forcing the Senators to call in an emergency goalie.

This emergency goalie is Zach Dietz, a 22-year-old netminder who plays for the University of Ottawa.

Called in at the last second, Dietz had to hurry, resulting in incredible footage of him running on the highway with all his goalie gear, as he tried to make it to the game on time.

In short, Dietz didn’t end up needing to come in during the game, but he certainly did everything he could to not miss a potential chance to play in the NHL.

The Senators won 3-2 in overtime and found themselves in a playoff position after 30 games for the first time in eight years, since the 2016-2017 season.

2. Nathan MacKinnon reaches the 50-point mark

Who better than MacKinnon to be the first to reach this milestone in the NHL.

The Colorado Avalanche beat the struggling Nashville Predators 5-2 last night, and MacKinnon took advantage of the opportunity, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

It’s worth noting that Mackenzie Blackwood was excellent in his first start with the Avalanche, stopping 37 of the 39 shots directed at him.

3. Jeff Petry scores his first two goals of the season

The former Canadiens player may not be getting any younger at 37 years old, but he still manages to score goals from time to time.

In fact, last night he scored his first two goals of the season in a 4-2 victory for the Detroit Red Wings against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He also scored the game-winning goal.

In the loss, the Maple Leafs still demonstrated great teamwork, as shown in this sequence.

4. Nazem Kadri scores another beautiful goal

After scoring a fantastic goal earlier this week by jumping over a defender from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri put on another show, this time against the other team from Florida.

Indeed, in a 3-0 victory against the Florida Panthers, Kadri scored a spectacular goal thanks to a beautiful fake.

This brings him to 11 goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.

5. A sensational save by Marc-André Fleury

It’s not just


In Summary

– First NHL goal for Declan Carlile.

– Here are the results from the previous night.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On the agenda today in the NHL: five games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

