Top-5: the Senators’ emergency goalie rushes to the arena

An absolutely crazy story occurred last night just moments before the Ottawa Senators’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anton Forsberg, the Senators’ backup goalie for the game, was injured during warm-ups, forcing the Senators to call in an emergency goalie.

Zach Dietz (tonight’s EBUG at the Senators game) had to sprint to the arena with his gear to make it on time (via @muggers_hockey)pic.twitter.com/0bnukGeFxC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024

This emergency goalie is Zach Dietz, a 22-year-old netminder who plays for the University of Ottawa.Called in at the last second, Dietz had to hurry, resulting in incredible footage of him running on the highway with all his goalie gear, as he tried to make it to the game on time.

In short, Dietz didn’t end up needing to come in during the game, but he certainly did everything he could to not miss a potential chance to play in the NHL.

It’s just WAY too easy for Nathan MacKinnon, just sick hands pic.twitter.com/RNoGoRDKRY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024

The Senators won 3-2 in overtime and found themselves in a playoff position after 30 games for the first time in eight years, since the 2016-2017 season.Who better than MacKinnon to be the first to reach this milestone in the NHL.The Colorado Avalanche beat the struggling Nashville Predators 5-2 last night, and MacKinnon took advantage of the opportunity, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

It’s worth noting that Mackenzie Blackwood was excellent in his first start with the Avalanche, stopping 37 of the 39 shots directed at him.

Petry from the point gives the Red Wings the lead! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tonT2tnFdw — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) December 15, 2024

Petry’s 2nd of the night to regain the lead for Detroit. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/iOkjma12yG — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) December 15, 2024

Auston Matthews needed a lift to the bench after losing his skate blade pic.twitter.com/DFZAkih0Q2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2024

The former Canadiens player may not be getting any younger at 37 years old, but he still manages to score goals from time to time.In fact, last night he scored his first two goals of the season in a 4-2 victory for the Detroit Red Wings against the Toronto Maple Leafs.He also scored the game-winning goal.In the loss, the Maple Leafs still demonstrated great teamwork, as shown in this sequence.After scoring a fantastic goal earlier this week by jumping over a defender from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri put on another show, this time against the other team from Florida.Indeed, in a 3-0 victory against the Florida Panthers, Kadri scored a spectacular goal thanks to a beautiful fake.This brings him to 11 goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.

5. A sensational save by Marc-André Fleury

It’s not just

THIS FLOWER DOESN’T WILT! What a remarkable save by Marc-Andre Fleury! pic.twitter.com/xF9pJuerrz — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2024

In Summary

– First NHL goal for Declan Carlile.

Declan Carlile caps off Tampa’s win with the first goal of his NHL career!#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/LMCSBaplAP — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 15, 2024

– Here are the results from the previous night.

The @UtahHockeyClub extended its road winning streak to six games and established the longest such run in a franchise’s inaugural season, surpassing the North Stars (5 GP in 1967-68).#NHLStats: https://t.co/OYLtMbl1j2 pic.twitter.com/9lrBdP2m7b — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 15, 2024

– Here are the top scorers from the previous night.

– On the agenda today in the NHL: five games.