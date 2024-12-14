Matvei Michkov prevents a goal… from his own teammate

Matvei Michkov prevents a goal… from his own teammateMichaël Petit
He even prevented a sure goal… from his own teammate Travis Konecny.
And people say he’s not good defensively https://t.co/vUtMHKrlSG
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 14, 2024
Incredible…
He prevented a goal and it was well thought out… if it wasn’t his teammate who was about to score.
As Pete Blackburn succinctly stated in his retweet above: “And people say he’s not good defensively.”
Matvei Michkov today:
— -1 goal
— -2 plus/minus
He’s doing things we didn’t even know were possible in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/U3KjWPH5cP
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 14, 2024
“He’s doing things that no one thought were possible in the NHL.”
-1 goal and -2 plus/minus, that’s something…
Michkov’s defensive game: another dilemma to solve for Tortorella.
“I’ve lost the battle…I don’t think it should be in our game.”
Torts on Michkov’s Michigan attempts. pic.twitter.com/VXB7Fr3Lj9
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 13, 2024
At least, Torts can count on the offensive contributions of his young protégé, even if he does not have a candidate for the Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward).
In brief
– Good news for the Laval Rocket.
Jakub Dobes and Filip Mesar traveled with the @RocketLaval this weekend. They will not play tonight.
BUT. They are practicing regularly with the group. So there is a real chance to see them back tomorrow in Bridgeport.
Wonderful news.
— Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) December 14, 2024
– We’re getting attached, everyone.
Florian’s “celly”
Flo’s celly??#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/CkKKYHYq6Y
— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 14, 2024
– We can expect a big tournament for Schaefer who has strong reasons for competition.
Team d-man Matthew Schaefer, 17, is dedicating his World Junior performance to his mom, who passed away in February, & @ErieOtters owner Jim Waters, who died suddenly on Fridayhttps://t.co/SeXXgTNobo
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 14, 2024
