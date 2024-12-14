The huge cut on Michael McCarron’s face

As we know, in hockey, things can get pretty rough.Fights, big checks, and unfortunately serious accidents and injuries can happen.

When Adam Johnson died from a skate cut, it sparked controversy regarding neck protection. The famous kevlar neck roll or a simple “neck guard.”

Some leagues have started to mandate neck protection to limit cuts of this nature after this unfortunate death.The NHL has not yet forced its players, and on Thursday night, we almost faced another similar catastrophe.

Former Montreal Canadiens player, Michael McCarron, was cut in the upper neck by Lian Bischel’s skate, who was playing his first NHL game.

Here’s Michael McCarron’s cut from Lian Bischel’s skate last game. He says a neck guard would not have helped him since the cut was so high up his neck. Glad he’s ok and was able to finish the game @1025TheGame pic.twitter.com/BWWmgxh42z — Max Herz (@MaxHerzTalks) December 14, 2024

Looking at the photo, it’s hard to say that it’s truly in the upper neck, since the cut appears to extend to the jaw and is close to the ear as well.

What stands out most in this situation is the fact that McCarron mentioned even with a neck guard, he would not have been able to avoid this injury.The cut was too high.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that a neck guard certainly wouldn’t have harmed, and it might have still reduced this cut…

After having checked the young defender (who is even bigger and stronger than McCarron), Bischel’s skate flew up and cut McCarron.

A sequence that oddly recalls that of Richard Zednik, but on a smaller scale.

Here’s the sequence in question:

Every #NHL team should be forced to watch a montage of the dozens of close calls the league has clipped from this season alone. McCarron was cut but still incredibly lucky last night. 92% of players don’t wear neck protection: https://t.co/j0rm8sVq7Qpic.twitter.com/Oo59qpMS2Z — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 13, 2024

“Every NHL team should be forced to watch a montage of the dozens of plays where the worst was avoided this season alone. McCarron was cut, but still incredibly lucky.” – Frank Seravalli

Frank Seravalli makes a very good point, however.

It happens all too often that the worst is avoided on sequences similar to McCarron’s.

The NHL cannot wait for a serious accident to require players to protect themselves.

I understand that some don’t like to have it on their neck while playing because it can be bothersome or restrict their head movements. But personally, if my career depended on it, I would do everything possible to avoid such injuries.

And that starts with wearing a neck guard.By requiring players to protect themselves, everyone would be on the same level.

Moreover, I can’t believe that there will never be an invention of an ultra-thin neck guard that does not hinder your head movements (if it doesn’t exist already).

We seriously need to think about better protecting players, especially since hockey is a dangerous sport…

