Ivan Demidov: Evgeny Kuznetsov wants him to stay with SKA next year.

If all goes well, in a few months, Ivan Demidov will be playing in North America. The prospect for the Canadiens, whose contract expires with SKA at the end of the current season, is expected to make the leap across the ocean for the 2025-26 season.

It would be extremely surprising to see him this season, even for 1-2 games at the end of the season. His season in Russia won’t finish in time.

However, you may have noticed that I used the conditional tense at the beginning of the text. We know that it is the (very) likely scenario… but until it’s done, things can change.

We know that right now, SKA is putting pressure on Demidov to encourage him to stay. The kid has refused contract extension offers, and he is being punished by receiving very little ice time.

Moreover, according to comments reported by Championat (a Russian media outlet), it’s not just the team that is pushing for Demidov to stay in Russia next year: Evgeny Kuznetsov would really like the young player to continue playing with SKA next year.

Ivan Demidov scored his first KHL goal off the dish from Kuznetsov (via @HockeyNewsHub) pic.twitter.com/hMfOEHHCaz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 15, 2024

The two guys have great chemistry on the ice, and the veteran would like to keep playing alongside the young one next year.

Obviously, for the Canadiens, this is a situation to monitor. We know that SKA is already putting a lot of pressure on Demidov, and if his teammates start getting involved, it could become heavy on the young player’s shoulders.

I don’t think Kuznetsov, who exiled himself in the NHL when he was younger, will push very hard to force Demidov to stay… but who knows if he’s the only one thinking that way.

Because yes, there exists a world in which Demidov, who remains cautious when it comes to talking about his season so far, thinks that he might benefit from another year in Russia, if only to lessen the pressure he feels within his team.

This is not the most probable scenario, and until proven otherwise, it remains unlikely. That said, it is still something to keep an eye on… and it shows how the Canadiens are smart to continue building their relationship with him.

Ivan Demidov on his first KHL season with SKA so far. pic.twitter.com/BxAoimCnFj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 13, 2024

We’ll see where this leads us, but I imagine that right now, the Canadiens’ management is really eager for Demidov to be settled in America.

And if that happens, Kuznetsov won’t be able to follow him to America, as he is under contract for the next three seasons in Russia.

