David Savard skates with the players who will not play tonight.

Today, the Canadiens are in Winnipeg to face the Jets in the evening. After the crushing defeat on Thursday night against the Penguins, the team will want to try to get back on the right track.And above all, to avoid imploding in the third period as they did on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the game, the CH did not hold a proper morning skate… but it was known that the extras were going to skate this morning.

Among the guys who skated was David Savard, who missed his team’s last game due to an upper-body injury.

So we can assume he will miss a second consecutive game.

In the images captured by Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports), we see the defender in discussion with a man who appears to be Stéphane Robidas, the team’s assistant. We can think that he was on the ice with Savard to be able to see how #58 is doing.

They probably don’t want to play him if he is still affected by the ailment he is carrying, after all.

More details to come…