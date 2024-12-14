David Savard skates with the players who will not play tonight.Félix Forget
On the sidelines of the game, the CH did not hold a proper morning skate… but it was known that the extras were going to skate this morning.
Among the guys who skated was David Savard, who missed his team’s last game due to an upper-body injury.
David Savard pic.twitter.com/F7CpmRIRTc
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 14, 2024
In the images captured by Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports), we see the defender in discussion with a man who appears to be Stéphane Robidas, the team’s assistant. We can think that he was on the ice with Savard to be able to see how #58 is doing.
They probably don’t want to play him if he is still affected by the ailment he is carrying, after all.
More details to come…