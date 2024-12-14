Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Cam Fowler traded to the St. Louis Blues

 Mathis Therrien
Credit: The Ducks are missing their #1 defenseman, Cam Fowler.
Earlier this morning, I was talking to you about the fact that there have been developments in the National Hockey League regarding trades over the past few weeks.

We’ve passed the quarter mark of the season, and the holiday trade freeze period is fast approaching.

Teams are rushing to make trades before the end of the year.

We’ve just learned that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler has just been traded to the St. Louis Blues.

Fowler and a fourth-round pick are heading to St. Louis in exchange for a second-round pick and a minor-league prospect.

It should be noted that the Ducks are retaining 38.5% of Fowler’s salary, which is $6.5 million for one more season after the current 2024-2025 season.

More Content