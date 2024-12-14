Cam Fowler traded to the St. Louis Blues

Cam Fowler traded to the St. Louis BluesMathis Therrien
We’ve passed the quarter mark of the season, and the holiday trade freeze period is fast approaching.
Small window till#NHL roster freeze is set from December 20 through December 27. For the Christmas holiday, the league is breaking completely with no practices allowed from December 24 through 26.
— Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) December 14, 2024
We’ve just learned that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler has just been traded to the St. Louis Blues.
It’s Fowler and a fourth to STL for a second-round pick and a minor-league prospect.
Ducks retain 38.5 percent of contract https://t.co/PEyir4155Z
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 14, 2024
It should be noted that the Ducks are retaining 38.5% of Fowler’s salary, which is $6.5 million for one more season after the current 2024-2025 season.
In Brief
– To read.
‘He absorbed everything like a sponge’: German Titov shares insights on coaching NHL superstar Kirill Kaprizov and the potential of Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov.
via @DariaTuboltseva https://t.co/mcKpV1pnku
— RG (@TheRGMedia) December 14, 2024
– This will be worth following.
Happy Saturday, hockey fans
We’ve got ALL SEVEN Canadian NHL teams in action today pic.twitter.com/SPFvob0XSR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2024
– No one is talking about it, but the Trois-Rivières Lions are having an excellent start to the season.
The Lions are losing, French media: “Hé boy. Ça va mal à Trois-Rivières!”
The Lions go on a 12-game point streak, French media:
— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) December 14, 2024