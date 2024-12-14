Eight thawed games with six goals or more: a first in CH history after 29 matches

Eight thawed games with six goals or more: a first in CH history after 29 matchesMathis Therrien
It’s so pathetic that you have to say it’s the first time in CH history that the club has given up six goals or more in eight of its first 29 games of the season.
- October 22: Loss 7-2 against the New York Rangers
- October 29: Loss 8-2 against the Seattle Kraken
- November 23: Loss 6-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights
- December 12: Loss 9-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins
It’s sad to think that the club has often given up in front of its own fans.
— Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) December 14, 2024
We all thought things had changed in the last weeks and days with the return of Patrik Laine, but Thursday’s game just proved the opposite.
It’s really unfortunate, because the CH was entering into a stretch with several winnable games against rather weak teams.
Currently, it’s quite the opposite, as Martin St-Louis’ squad will try to bounce back against the best team in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets, after suffering its biggest loss of the season.
In Brief
– The Rocket will be in action tonight.
Game day! It’s game day!
XL Center
6:00 p.m.
AHLTV on @FloHockey https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/dpOBzugHgV
— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 14, 2024
– Very interesting.
Evgeny Kuznetsov says Alex Ovechkin once played through a broken finger.
«People think that Ovechkin doesn’t have injuries,» Kuznetsov said. «But he does, it’s just that no one knows about them.» https://t.co/kgJZQ36Gmb
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 14, 2024
– Wow.
He is the first in the world with a disability to hold an elite amateur boxing license.https://t.co/fs40YHgM0T
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 14, 2024