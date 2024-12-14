Eight thawed games with six goals or more: a first in CH history after 29 matches

Practically everyone bought into the reconstruction plan of the duo Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton a few years ago.We all agreed to be patient and suffer through a few more seasons to eventually have a competitive team in the long run.The problem, however, is that currently, this patience is turning into disinterest and frustration among many CH fans who do not see any progress this season.Indeed, the Tricolore is not showing any real improvement this season, as it still languishes at the bottom of the NHL while watching some of its promising young players greatly disappoint.Of course, there are positives this season, like the special teams that are functioning very well and the offensive play that is clearly better, but in the end, what stands out are the defensive woes and the lack of character.It is absolutely not normal for the club to be completely blown out so many times in such a few games.When the floodgates open, they open far too wide, as the players seem to give up and are already thinking about what they will do when they get back to the hotel or home.

It’s so pathetic that you have to say it’s the first time in CH history that the club has given up six goals or more in eight of its first 29 games of the season.

October 22: Loss 7-2 against the New York Rangers

October 29: Loss 8-2 against the Seattle Kraken

November 23: Loss 6-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights

December 12: Loss 9-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins

Indeed, this is the statistic reported by Martin Leclerc during the last episode of Tellement Hockey.The CH is logically leading the way this season in the entire NHL for this statistic.The Pittsburgh Penguins, who beat the CH 9-2, are in second place with six games where they have given up six goals or more, while the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers are in third place with four games.In short, the CH looks very bad with this statistic, and what is even more serious in all of this is that four of these games ended with a margin of four goals or more against the opponent.And the worst part is that these blowouts all took place at the Bell Centre at home in front of the CH fans.

It’s sad to think that the club has often given up in front of its own fans.

There is clearly a blatant lack of character in the Tricolore this season, which is concerning for the future, as it really seems like the guys have become accustomed to and comfortable with losing and getting blown out by many goals.The players are giving up and seem to simply be waiting for the final buzzer without putting in any effort.Yet, character is one of the main elements sought by Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes when they draft and acquire different players.This is clearly not showing this season.

We all thought things had changed in the last weeks and days with the return of Patrik Laine, but Thursday’s game just proved the opposite.

The CH stopped playing in the third period, leaving its goaltenders completely alone.

It’s really unfortunate, because the CH was entering into a stretch with several winnable games against rather weak teams.

With a win against the Penguins on Thursday, the CH would have been five points out of the playoffs with a game in hand on the Philadelphia Flyers and could have continued this stretch with positive momentum.

Currently, it’s quite the opposite, as Martin St-Louis’ squad will try to bounce back against the best team in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets, after suffering its biggest loss of the season.

In Brief

