Rumor corner: the Canucks are looking to trade Vincent Desharnais

With a quarter of the 2024-2025 season already behind us, things are starting to move in the National Hockey League.Indeed, in recent days and weeks, Alexandar Georgiev, Mackenzie Blackwood , Jacob Trouba, and David Jiricek have all changed addresses.And according to the latest rumors, this could continue.

It hasn’t worked out for Vincent Desharnais with the Canucks

This summer, during the free agency period in the NHL, one of the signings that caught attention in Quebec was Vincent Desharnais’s deal with Vancouver.

The 6-foot-7 Quebec defenseman made a name for himself with the Edmonton Oilers last season, establishing himself as a solid depth defenseman.He signed a nice two-year contract worth $2 million per year with the Vancouver Canucks to pursue his NHL career.

However, so far, things haven’t really worked out for Desharnais with the Canucks, as he has played only 17 of his team’s 28 games.

The Sabres receiving multiple calls for Dylan Cozens

He has been sidelined on several occasions, and as of the latest news, the Canucks are reportedly trying to find a better fit for Desharnais.This was recently reported by Elliotte Friedman.Desharnais is therefore already on his way out of Vancouver, and if this is the case, several teams could be interested in such a tough 6-foot-7 defenseman.Could the Montreal Canadiens be among those interested teams?Why not, as Desharnais is a right-handed defenseman who could form a very dangerous pairing with Arber Xhekaj.Desharnais is the kind of player you always prefer to have on your side.Xhekaj would thus avoid getting injured again against the tough Quebecer.

Now, that’s an interesting case.

Again this season, the Buffalo Sabres look set to miss the playoffs, as they have only one more point than the Canadiens.

Several elements just aren’t fitting in Buffalo, including Dylan Cozens, who seems to have completely lost his touch.

Two seasons ago, the 23-year-old Canadian forward scored 31 goals and 68 points, but this season, he has only 13 points and six goals in 29 games.As Elliotte Friedman reported, this situation has sparked several rumors, given that many teams are interested in the 6-foot-3 right-handed center.The problem is that Cozens already has a hefty contract, with six seasons (including this one) remaining at $7.1 million per year.His current production rate is really far from that value.

In short, it’s a situation to watch closely, and it brings to mind Kirby Dach with the Canadiens.

Dach (3rd overall) was drafted the same year as Cozens (7th overall) and is a 23-year-old center who is struggling significantly this season.

Could a potential “swap deal” be a possibility?

In Brief

To be continued.

