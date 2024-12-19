Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Caleb Desnoyers: the Quebec target of the Canadiens at the draft

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Caleb Desnoyers: the Quebec target of the Canadiens at the draft
Credit: Getty Images

Let’s talk about the draft a little.

Last month, my colleague Maxime Truman wrote an article in which he reported that the Montreal Canadiens were interested in Caleb Desnoyers, a Quebecer from the QMJHL.

He also mentioned it on the Stanley25 podcast, but here’s the gist of his argument.

The Canadiens (Nick Bobrov, Martin Lapointe, and Serge Boisvert) have been spying on young Caleb Desnoyers several times since the start of the season, particularly in Quebec. – Maxime Truman

And clearly, JT and he were right as Caleb Desnoyers’ name is becoming more and more prominent around the Canadiens as a top target for the team.

The site Responsible Gambler echoed this as according to the site’s information, it seems that Desnoyers is still a significant target for the Canadiens.

In fact, according to what has been written, sources mention that if the Habs do not draft in the top-5 and the Quebecer is still available, he would be Montreal’s pick.

This can change, of course, but still.

Desnoyers is a 6’2 center who shoots left. In his second year with the Moncton Wildcats, the native of Saint-Hyacinthe has 42 points in 26 games, including 17 goals.

He is the best prospect in the QMJHL since Alexis Lafrenière in my eyes.


In a nutshell

– News from practice.

– Interesting.

– Makes sense.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content