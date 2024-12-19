Caleb Desnoyers: the Quebec target of the Canadiens at the draft

Let’s talk about the draft a little.

Last month, my colleague Maxime Truman wrote an article in which he reported that the Montreal Canadiens were interested in Caleb Desnoyers, a Quebecer from the QMJHL.

He also mentioned it on the Stanley25 podcast, but here’s the gist of his argument.

The Canadiens (Nick Bobrov, Martin Lapointe, and Serge Boisvert) have been spying on young Caleb Desnoyers several times since the start of the season, particularly in Quebec. – Maxime Truman

And clearly, JT and he were right as Caleb Desnoyers’ name is becoming more and more prominent around the Canadiens as a top target for the team.

The site Responsible Gambler echoed this as according to the site’s information, it seems that Desnoyers is still a significant target for the Canadiens.

In fact, according to what has been written, sources mention that if the Habs do not draft in the top-5 and the Quebecer is still available, he would be Montreal’s pick.

This can change, of course, but still.

Desnoyers is a 6’2 center who shoots left. In his second year with the Moncton Wildcats, the native of Saint-Hyacinthe has 42 points in 26 games, including 17 goals.

He is the best prospect in the QMJHL since Alexis Lafrenière in my eyes.

In a nutshell

– News from practice.

Long discussion between David Savard and Martin St-Louis. Then, the defender chatted for a little while with Stéphane Robidas. I’m not a fortune teller, but to me, it seemed like they were talking about a certain Alexandre Carrier… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/ErAOq7cihy — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 19, 2024

Everyone knows it’s tougher for Dach. He knows it too. However, seeing him out there before others to work on his shot and do extra time shows that he wants to change things. It will come if he works hard. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/RyJn14bz2P — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 19, 2024

Unchanged lines at practice and changes everywhere on defense. It’s impossible to really predict what will happen in the lineup for tomorrow. But don’t be surprised if Struble has to give way to newcomer Alexandre Carrier. — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 19, 2024

– Interesting.

Roman Rotenberg shared a video of his meeting with the Canadiens’ leaders, and you can hear him say VERY encouraging things about Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/ZF9Bpfxn0z — RDS (@RDSca) December 19, 2024

– Makes sense.