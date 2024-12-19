Skip to content
Kent Hughes is harshly criticized for stepping foot in Russia during wartime.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kent Hughes is harshly criticized for stepping foot in Russia during wartime.
Credit: The Canadiens visited earlier this week the leaders of SKA, Ivan Demidov’s KHL club. Nick Bobrov, who is Russian, was accompanied by two Canadians: GM Kent Hughes and Vincent Lecavalier, who also works on the second floor for the Habs organization. Together, they spoke with Roman Rotenberg and notably visited the facilities of the Russian […]

The Canadiens visited earlier this week the leaders of SKA, Ivan Demidov’s KHL club.

Nick Bobrov, who is Russian, was accompanied by two Canadians: GM Kent Hughes and Vincent Lecavalier, who also works on the second floor for the Habs organization.

Together, they spoke with Roman Rotenberg and notably visited the facilities of the Russian club.

Even though several topics were discussed, it is understood that the reason the Canadiens were there was to talk about the development of Ivan Demidov, an excellent prospect too often left on the bench by his coach.

Otherwise, they would not have gone to Russia.

What we notice, however, is that several articles from Quebecor have been signed by journalists who condemn the presence of the Canadiens in Russia due to the war.

Jean-Nicolas Blanchet is wondering if the Canadiens are above the war and François-David Rouleau wrote an article that, in Loïc Tassé’s eyes, discusses an odious and condemnable decision on the part of the Habs.

The debate is interesting because yes, the war exists. Yes, there is a moral debate to be had. And yes, politics and sports, whether we like it or not, will always be linked to each other.

But it is understood that the Habs were there legally to follow one of their top prospects. If they did not do this, they would be criticized.

At a certain point, we must also let people do their jobs, and the job of the Habs is to make sure that Ivan Demidov, a prospect that the Habs had the right to draft, progresses. And it’s not as if the Habs enjoy watching him play in Russia since in an ideal world, he would be in Quebec.

Moreover, it should be noted that in the articles, there is not really any mention that the Habs would have been in favor of Russia’s return to international competitions, according to what Roman Rotenberg said. In my opinion, that would have been a more concrete basis for debate.

There are Canadians in the hockey world who work in the KHL as players and coaches. And we have not seen the same criticisms directed at them as towards the Habs this week.

Yet, they established themselves there. They are not just passing through.

It should be noted that even Renaud Lavoie, who works for Quebecor, was not exactly in favor of such articles. He mentioned it on the radio (BPM Sports) in his morning column.

I understand where the debate is coming from, but I won’t throw the first stone at Kent Hughes when he has the right to do so… especially given that it has been known for months that this visit was in the plans.


