Kent Hughes is harshly criticized for stepping foot in Russia during wartime.

The Canadiens visited earlier this week the leaders of SKA, Ivan Demidov’s KHL club.
Video of Hughes, Bobrov and Lecavalier meeting Rotenberg showing the inside of the SKA Arena. The players even have rooms to sleep in before the game. They talk a little bit about how Demidov got stronger with the plan given by the Habs Org.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cFPXBGxLVf
Jean-Nicolas Blanchet is wondering if the Canadiens are above the war and François-David Rouleau wrote an article that, in Loïc Tassé’s eyes, discusses an odious and condemnable decision on the part of the Habs.
Visit of the Canadiens to Saint Petersburg: “It’s odious and very condemnable”https://t.co/IlcKZRQNZp
At a certain point, we must also let people do their jobs, and the job of the Habs is to make sure that Ivan Demidov, a prospect that the Habs had the right to draft, progresses. And it’s not as if the Habs enjoy watching him play in Russia since in an ideal world, he would be in Quebec.
Moreover, it should be noted that in the articles, there is not really any mention that the Habs would have been in favor of Russia’s return to international competitions, according to what Roman Rotenberg said. In my opinion, that would have been a more concrete basis for debate.
He says that the Habs are in favor of the return of Russia to international hockey → https://t.co/wJ7xZ8MnpV
I understand where the debate is coming from, but I won’t throw the first stone at Kent Hughes when he has the right to do so… especially given that it has been known for months that this visit was in the plans.
