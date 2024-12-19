Alexandre Carrier: David Savard and Mike Matheson become more easily tradable.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
With Wideman and Edmundson not having played in Montreal since spring 2023, let’s say it had been a while since Savard and Matheson were the only two veterans in the defensive group. And when one was absent, the other was alone.
Clearly, this didn’t seem to be the biggest issue in the world for management if it took them a year and a half before adding a guy like Alexandre Carrier. But it was perhaps starting to become an issue to think about.
Now that the CH has three defensemen on the blue line, we must open the discussion: is returning to two veteran Quebecois on the blue line, the formula used for over 100 games, part of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s plans?
Savard is very important for the Canadiens (and his contributions will not be forgotten when he is elsewhere… and I really say this without wanting to seem like the guy who sends Savard away too quickly) and he is a reason explaining the Canadiens’ good penalty kill.
Average ice time this season:
Alexandre Carrier: 20:08
Justin Barron: 14:43
Carrier was the second most used defenseman on PK for the Preds.
Mobile, good first pass.
You know exactly what you are getting.
Let’s also note that even though he is a forward, Jake Evans is also in the final year of his contract and he is a very important element of the team’s penalty kill. Savard and he are key players.