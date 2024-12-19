Alexandre Carrier: David Savard and Mike Matheson become more easily tradable.

In 2022-2023, the Canadiens had four options among the veteran defensemen: Mike Matheson, David Savard, Chris Wideman, and Joel Edmundson. So, there was experience on the blue line.But since last year?

With Wideman and Edmundson not having played in Montreal since spring 2023, let’s say it had been a while since Savard and Matheson were the only two veterans in the defensive group. And when one was absent, the other was alone.

Clearly, this didn’t seem to be the biggest issue in the world for management if it took them a year and a half before adding a guy like Alexandre Carrier. But it was perhaps starting to become an issue to think about.

We know that the CH was looking for a defenseman of that kind recently.

Now that the CH has three defensemen on the blue line, we must open the discussion: is returning to two veteran Quebecois on the blue line, the formula used for over 100 games, part of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s plans?

The market will force the Canadiens’ hand → https://t.co/1LxMH6DIv3 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 19, 2024

In other words: do Mike Matheson or David Savard have a greater chance of leaving now that Carrier is there until 2027?I included Matheson in the mix because he is clearly an attractive candidate for contending teams. But in fact, eyes are currently turning toward David Savard.After all, he is slower and more defensive than Matheson. He is in the same mold as Carrier (more the type to play on the penalty kill than on the power play), and his contract will expire in a few months.From the way things are going, we do not necessarily expect Savard to sign a new contract in Montreal. In my view, he was already on borrowed time in the city.Carrier is an ideal replacement. And the CH is in a strong position to shop Savard (the thing to do by then) by the trade deadline without creating a hole, right now.

Savard is very important for the Canadiens (and his contributions will not be forgotten when he is elsewhere… and I really say this without wanting to seem like the guy who sends Savard away too quickly) and he is a reason explaining the Canadiens’ good penalty kill.

Average ice time this season: Alexandre Carrier: 20:08 Justin Barron: 14:43 Carrier was the second most used defenseman on PK for the Preds. Mobile, good first pass. You know exactly what you are getting. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 19, 2024

Extension

It is good to know that Carrier will be able to continue doing this the day Savard is no longer there.

Let’s also note that even though he is a forward, Jake Evans is also in the final year of his contract and he is a very important element of the team’s penalty kill. Savard and he are key players.

If both were to leave, replacements would be needed. Carrier fits into that mold.