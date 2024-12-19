It was Jeff Gorton who called Alexandre Carrier (and not Kent Hughes) after the trade.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
What do I take away from the Canadiens’ trade?
1. It was Jeff Gorton – and not Kent Hughes – who called Alexandre Carrier to welcome him to Montreal. Normally, it is the GM’s job to do this after a trade.
« I’m coming back to Montreal; it was a childhood dream to play for the Canadiens. » – Alexandre Carrier
It is important to note that normally, it is the GM who calls a player in such a situation. But here, it was the VP of the Canadiens who took the phone to call the club’s new acquisition.
- The GM is on the other side of the world
- The VP is the real boss of hockey operations
2. Kent Hughes, a former Quartexx agent, went to get a client from Quartexx. And even though they haven’t worked together much (Carrier has not been with the agency for years, and Hughes has never been his agent), it is still noteworthy.
If the Canadiens want to know a player’s character, all contacts are good.
3. The Canadiens not only traded for present talent but also exchanged a player obtained by the new administration. Marc Bergevin has nothing to do with Justin Barron’s presence in town (who is on his third organization, mind you).
Carrier is making $750,000 less per season than Lehkonen… and he is only a year younger.
In short, we got younger before, but we are coming back to a guy of the same age and salary.
5. The Predators trading Carrier for a defender (Barron) who may never be as established as the Quebecer, is this a sign that Barry Trotz’s reconstruction threats were valid?
In Brief
– Interesting.
– NHL: how to manage the Canadian dollar? [98.5 FM]
– Alexandre Carrier knows Trevor Letowski. #TeamCanada
