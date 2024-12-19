Top-5: John Tortorella has a justified meltdown behind the Flyers’ bench

There were five games in the NHL last night.The attention of fans in Montreal shifted to the Justin Barron trade , but oh well.

Let’s see what happened if you missed the action:

Logan Cooley (0-2—2) factored on both the game-tying and winning goal to help the @UtahHockeyClub earn their first multi-goal comeback win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/gxIUGhtpFb pic.twitter.com/4vNnpK9c42 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2024

1 : Sacred Torts

The Flyers were visiting Detroit to take on the Red Wings.And in the game, there are mainly two easy things to remember.

First, it’s this beautiful goal scored by Owen Tippett:

Without making too much noise, Tippett is establishing himself as one of the good players in the National Hockey League. He’s a joy to watch!

At the end of the game, with a little more than eight minutes left to play and the Flyers down by one goal, one of the referees raised his hand to signal a penalty.The problem?

The referee in question decided to cancel his call… something we simply never see in the NHL.

John Tortorella was furious behind the bench of his team, and it’s understandable:

Did we just see the first penalty called back?! Torts is FUMING! pic.twitter.com/7XgSiZwnpY — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2024

The penalty could have allowed the Flyers to go on the power play and score… But no.

That’s not what happened, and the Flyers lost the game by a score of 6-4.

Note that Matvei Michkov was held scoreless for the third straight game in his team’s defeat.

2 : Marc-André Fleury continues to mess with his opponents

Marc-André Fleury really looks like a good guy.

We know he loves to play tricks on his teammates, and he enjoys doing it.Except that yesterday, he rather messed with an opponent: while Evan Rodrigues was in front of him, the goalie was doing what he could to block his view.

Classic Marc-André Fleury:

Marc-Andre Fleury messing with Evan Rodrigues pic.twitter.com/6ggBcgD0wQ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 19, 2024

The Wild lost 6-1 to the Panthers, but Fleury can still be happy because he reached third place for the most career starts among goaltenders in the league.

He passed Patrick Roy in this regard, and he could beat Roberto Luongo’s record before the end of the season. He has 10 starts left to reach Luongo:

#mnwild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has made his 1,004th career start, moving past Patrick Roy for third-most in NHL history among goaltenders. 1. Martin Brodeur – 1,251 starts

2. Roberto Luongo – 1,014 starts

3. Fleury – 1,004 starts

4. Roy – 1,003 starts Congrats Flower! pic.twitter.com/Gp5cbO3gjW — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 19, 2024

3 : Sergachev is a hero this morning

Came for the OT winner, stayed for the celly pic.twitter.com/S5H2uESat2 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 19, 2024

Things are going well for Mikhail Sergachev since he was traded to Utah in the last draft.The big defenseman had 22 points in 30 games before facing the Canucks last night, and he added a goal to his tally.The one who was once part of the Canadiens organization scored in overtime to give his team a 3-2 win:

Sergachev has established himself as the first defenseman in André Tourigny’s lineup.

4 : The Ducks can thank Terry and Dostal

He is an important piece for the team, and we saw it last night because he is capable of making the difference in a game.Usually, when a team scores 26 seconds before the end to take the lead 3-2 in a game, they can secure the win.

That’s what happened to Anaheim last night.

TERRY WINS IT WITH SECONDS REMAINING! pic.twitter.com/No5vbaTK7k — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2024

Troy Terry found the back of the net with little time left on the clock to put his team ahead against the Jets:But the Ducks still had a scare.Why?

Because after Terry’s goal… The Jets almost managed to tie the game with a breakaway.

GAME-SAVING POKE CHECK BY DOSTAL! THE JETS COME SO CLOSE TO TYING IT! pic.twitter.com/Ya5zumRZxP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 19, 2024

5 : Big win for the Leafs

Lukas Dostal, who is having a fantastic season, shut the door, and the Ducks won the game 3-2:We might have witnessed a preview of the Stanley Cup final between the Leafs and the Stars, two teams that have been performing well since the start of the season.

But the Stars struggled to penetrate the Leafs’ defense.

HUGE STOP BY JOSEPH WOLL! pic.twitter.com/aqZwUXNE8J — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2024

Joseph Woll tonight — 41 shots against

— 38 saves

— .927 SV% We won that game because of Woller #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/DTUUVQfuVp — Big Head Leafs (@BigHeadLeafs_) December 19, 2024

This is partly thanks to Joseph Woll, who was really in shape:Woll stopped 38 of the 41 shots directed at him to secure the victory (5-3).After the game, Craig Berube praised his goalie, stating he was the best player of the match.This is the 20th win for the Leafs, and William Nylander scored his 20th goal of the season for the occasion: