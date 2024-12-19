Top-5: John Tortorella has a justified meltdown behind the Flyers’ bench

Top-5: John Tortorella has a justified meltdown behind the Flyers’ benchMarc-Olivier Cook
Let’s see what happened if you missed the action:
Logan Cooley (0-2—2) factored on both the game-tying and winning goal to help the @UtahHockeyClub earn their first multi-goal comeback win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/gxIUGhtpFb pic.twitter.com/4vNnpK9c42
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2024
1 : Sacred Torts
First, it’s this beautiful goal scored by Owen Tippett:
Owen Tippett with the spectacular goal!
•••
(: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/z23F92ycvT
— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) December 19, 2024
Without making too much noise, Tippett is establishing himself as one of the good players in the National Hockey League. He’s a joy to watch!
The referee in question decided to cancel his call… something we simply never see in the NHL.
John Tortorella was furious behind the bench of his team, and it’s understandable:
Did we just see the first penalty called back?!
Torts is FUMING! pic.twitter.com/7XgSiZwnpY
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2024
The penalty could have allowed the Flyers to go on the power play and score… But no.
That’s not what happened, and the Flyers lost the game by a score of 6-4.
Note that Matvei Michkov was held scoreless for the third straight game in his team’s defeat.
2 : Marc-André Fleury continues to mess with his opponents
Marc-André Fleury really looks like a good guy.
Classic Marc-André Fleury:
Marc-Andre Fleury messing with Evan Rodrigues pic.twitter.com/6ggBcgD0wQ
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 19, 2024
He passed Patrick Roy in this regard, and he could beat Roberto Luongo’s record before the end of the season. He has 10 starts left to reach Luongo:
#mnwild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has made his 1,004th career start, moving past Patrick Roy for third-most in NHL history among goaltenders.
1. Martin Brodeur – 1,251 starts
2. Roberto Luongo – 1,014 starts
3. Fleury – 1,004 starts
4. Roy – 1,003 starts
Congrats Flower! pic.twitter.com/Gp5cbO3gjW
— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 19, 2024
3 : Sergachev is a hero this morning
Came for the OT winner, stayed for the celly pic.twitter.com/S5H2uESat2
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 19, 2024
Sergachev has established himself as the first defenseman in André Tourigny’s lineup.
4 : The Ducks can thank Terry and Dostal
That’s what happened to Anaheim last night.
TERRY WINS IT WITH SECONDS REMAINING! pic.twitter.com/No5vbaTK7k
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2024
Because after Terry’s goal… The Jets almost managed to tie the game with a breakaway.
GAME-SAVING POKE CHECK BY DOSTAL!
THE JETS COME SO CLOSE TO TYING IT! pic.twitter.com/Ya5zumRZxP
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 19, 2024
5 : Big win for the Leafs
But the Stars struggled to penetrate the Leafs’ defense.
HUGE STOP BY JOSEPH WOLL! pic.twitter.com/aqZwUXNE8J
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2024
Joseph Woll tonight
— 41 shots against
— 38 saves
— .927 SV%
We won that game because of Woller #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/DTUUVQfuVp
— Big Head Leafs (@BigHeadLeafs_) December 19, 2024
Tavares digs it out, and Nylander buries the ENG for his 20th of the season pic.twitter.com/Q3G8R1NhnA
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2024
Overtime
– Bravo.
Congrats on 200, A.J.! pic.twitter.com/YNbgdJ6kZ3
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 19, 2024
– Nice goal.
Dakota Joshua puts it home in style!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/YVLHKzta5Y
— NHL (@NHL) December 19, 2024
– It’s funny.
When you’re already having a bad day and it gets worse pic.twitter.com/Tc3QfSc7TN
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2024
– Classic.
Vintage Kane to DeBrincat, what a pass pic.twitter.com/dTU1XsYGRy
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 19, 2024
– The top scorers of the night:
– A lot of games in the NHL tonight: