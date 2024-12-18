Alexandre Carrier wanted to come play in Montreal for a long time.DansLesCoulisses.com
In October 2023, Carrier was a guest of Kevin Raphaël on the podcast Sans Restriction Deluxe. What people didn’t know is that Kevin Raphaël decided to remove a segment from the podcast to avoid causing problems for Carrier.
Now that Carrier is a member of the Canadiens, Kevin Raphaël has decided to publish this never-before-seen segment.
UNSEEN CLIP.
We can now release this clip that was removed from the episode on October 15, 2023, with Alex Carrier.
He explained why he wanted to come play in Montreal. His dream is now a reality.#habs