Alexandre Carrier wanted to come play in Montreal for a long time.
When the Canadiens acquire a talented Quebecer, it grabs attention.

We all know that the dream of almost every young hockey player is to play for the Canadiens.

Alexandre Carrier is no exception to this rule, having just been acquired by the Canadiens in exchange for Justin Barron.

In October 2023, Carrier was a guest of Kevin Raphaël on the podcast Sans Restriction Deluxe. What people didn’t know is that Kevin Raphaël decided to remove a segment from the podcast to avoid causing problems for Carrier.

Now that Carrier is a member of the Canadiens, Kevin Raphaël has decided to publish this never-before-seen segment.

