Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrow night (and that says a lot about Cayden Primeau)

Normally, a back to back means that two goaltenders play to prevent one from playing two games in 24 hours. That’s the standard in the NHL – to the dismay of all those who experienced the old days.

Logically, since the Canadiens play tomorrow night on the road and Saturday night at home against the same team (the Red Wings), we should expect to see Samuel Montembeault play on Saturday.

Now, Martin St-Louis, without confirming the identity of his goaltender for Saturday’s game, said that it’s the Quebecer – and not Cayden Primeau – who will play tomorrow night, that is, Friday. This will be his eighth consecutive start.

Samuel Montembeault will get an 8th consecutive start in net for the Canadiens tomorrow in Detroit. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 19, 2024

And that says a lot about what’s to come.

After all, I don’t see a scenario where Monty plays on the road on Friday and it’s Primeau who gets the Saturday night game, just before Christmas, at home.

And since I don’t believe a Laval goaltender will necessarily come play on Saturday night in his place (even though it’s not completely impossible), I feel like predicting that Monty will play both games of the back to back.

In fact, expect, at this point and under the current conditions, to see him play all three games before Christmas, including Monday, December 23.

I’m really getting the feeling that Martin St-Louis doesn’t want to trust Cayden Primeau. Because if he had wanted to give him a game, it would logically have been the one tomorrow night.

Cayden Primeau: “I didn’t even remember his name!” pic.twitter.com/LHVgDqi2FN — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) December 17, 2024

I wonder how the goaltender is taking this.

Let’s also note that defenseman Alexandre Carrier, who will join the Canadiens in Detroit, will be in uniform tomorrow night. He will thus make his debut with his new organization.

#Habs Martin St-Louis says Alexandre Carrier will play tomorrow in Detroit vs. the #LGRW — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 19, 2024

In brief

Logically, expect Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble to be in the stands.

– Alexandre Carrier brings depth to the group.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on Alexandre Carrier: “I think it makes our group back there deeper…” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 19, 2024

– To be continued regarding the draft.

The #CH currently holds the 5th and 16th picks in the 2025 draft, in addition to the 37th and 44th. On one hand, we hope that the 5th can become a top 4 (Schaefer, Hagens, Misa, Martone) but this 16th pick, which could still be improved, combined with the 37th pick and possibly… pic.twitter.com/HVgevNaQ3g — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) December 19, 2024

– Too bad for the two brothers.