Rangers: an employee dismissed for having eaten with a player from the club

Rangers: an employee dismissed for having eaten with a player from the clubCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Things are going badly for the Rangers. In fact, it’s really going badly.
The club is in complete disarray and truly represents the following statement: in a business, leadership comes from the top. So when things are all twisted up top, it leads to…
Example? When Alexis Lafrenière couldn’t speak French with reporters. It gives off the same vibe as the former CH players who couldn’t speak to CH players under Marc Bergevin.
But now there’s another type of rule that’s causing a stir on social media concerning the Rangers.
According to what journalist Vince Z. Mercogliano reports, a public relations employee of the club lost his job because he – brace yourselves as I’m about to tell you the crime of the year – shared a meal with a player.
Do the #NYR have a culture problem?
Their messy dealings with players who’ve been forced out have gone public, but there’s more behind the scenes that’s caused locker-room friction and a tense work environment.
Sudden firings, an internal memo and more https://t.co/Bu2ObvJbfd
— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) December 19, 2024
In short, management refuses to let members of the organization spend unnecessarily time with players or coaches. They do their job with the players… and that’s it.
It’s not a healthy atmosphere. No need for me to paint a picture for you because when your boss controls who you can talk to or not in the same company, it creates friction.
The journalist also mentions that the firing of Jim Ramsay, who now works for the Canadiens, hasn’t helped the climate within the team. He was liked, after all.
It’s no coincidence that the Rangers (and the Sabres) are teams to watch on the market right now.
While fellow NHL executives sympathize with Rangers GM Chris Dury and Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, they’re waiting to see what each does on the NHL trade market. https://t.co/7AUMhhIpnS
— RG (@TheRGMedia) December 19, 2024
In brief
Arber and Struble throwing their gloves off in friendly sparring after practice. And you have Guhle encouraging them like he’s their big brother
There’s a great vibe within this group right now. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Vr976NdEJS
— Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 19, 2024
Attention CFMTL fans
1. The MLS will release its 2025 schedule today. We can expect an official announcement around 2:00 PM. Excited to see the extent of the club’s season start on the road…
2. The league’s SuperDraft will take place tomorrow at 2:00 PM. We’ll need to follow… pic.twitter.com/SvoXLHKEoM
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 19, 2024
New number
Rollin’ with 45#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WjfPJLOBJ6
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 19, 2024
Nick Bobrov & Vinny Lecavalier & Habs GM Kent Hughes in St. Petersburg, Russia to watch Ivan Demidov play for SKA pic.twitter.com/iNXxdcw1Bf
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 19, 2024
Found in a Utah Hockey fan group
Might want to stick to watching Basketball pic.twitter.com/rMP53jkjJI
— The Hockey Spotlight (@nhlspotlight) December 17, 2024
A prospect from the Winnipeg Jets will be the captain of Team Canada juniorhttps://t.co/U0Ytg5gzlc
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 19, 2024