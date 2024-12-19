Rangers: an employee dismissed for having eaten with a player from the club

Things are going badly for the Rangers. In fact, it’s really going badly.

The club is in complete disarray and truly represents the following statement: in a business, leadership comes from the top. So when things are all twisted up top, it leads to…

It leads to the Rangers.Chris Drury, the GM and president, is not managing his club well. And as time goes by, we realize more and more that he has ridiculous rules that undermine team spirit in New York.

Example? When Alexis Lafrenière couldn’t speak French with reporters. It gives off the same vibe as the former CH players who couldn’t speak to CH players under Marc Bergevin.

But now there’s another type of rule that’s causing a stir on social media concerning the Rangers.

According to what journalist Vince Z. Mercogliano reports, a public relations employee of the club lost his job because he – brace yourselves as I’m about to tell you the crime of the year – shared a meal with a player.