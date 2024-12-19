Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rangers: an employee dismissed for having eaten with a player from the club

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Rangers: an employee dismissed for having eaten with a player from the club
Credit: Getty Images

Things are going badly for the Rangers. In fact, it’s really going badly.

The club is in complete disarray and truly represents the following statement: in a business, leadership comes from the top. So when things are all twisted up top, it leads to…

It leads to the Rangers.

Chris Drury, the GM and president, is not managing his club well. And as time goes by, we realize more and more that he has ridiculous rules that undermine team spirit in New York.

Example? When Alexis Lafrenière couldn’t speak French with reporters. It gives off the same vibe as the former CH players who couldn’t speak to CH players under Marc Bergevin.

But now there’s another type of rule that’s causing a stir on social media concerning the Rangers.

According to what journalist Vince Z. Mercogliano reports, a public relations employee of the club lost his job because he – brace yourselves as I’m about to tell you the crime of the year – shared a meal with a player.

In short, management refuses to let members of the organization spend unnecessarily time with players or coaches. They do their job with the players… and that’s it.

It’s not a healthy atmosphere. No need for me to paint a picture for you because when your boss controls who you can talk to or not in the same company, it creates friction.

The journalist also mentions that the firing of Jim Ramsay, who now works for the Canadiens, hasn’t helped the climate within the team. He was liked, after all.

It’s no coincidence that the Rangers (and the Sabres) are teams to watch on the market right now.


In brief

– I like it.

– Noteworthy.

– Makes sense.

– Makes sense.

– Welcome to the NHL.

– Noteworthy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content