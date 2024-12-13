The CH has not scored in its last ten outings.

Yesterday, the Tricolore suffered a drubbing in front of its fans, and the first-degree analysis shows us another match where the CH completely packed it in after allowing two quick goals in the third period.

Since the Canadiens have difficulty coming back this year, the team must find a way to equalize quickly and seize its opportunities when they arise.

The CH is not doing this at present, and the following statistic is very telling. The Tricolore has not scored a goal on its last 10 breakaways.

It may seem trivial, but it may have cost two games to the CH, the last two lost.

Yesterday, Christian Dvorak had a golden opportunity to bring the Canadiens back into the game in the middle of the second period when he found himself alone in front of Tristan Jarry. He failed to beat him. The Tricolore let the game slip away.

Last Saturday against the Capitals, the CH squandered four breakaways in the third period while the score was tied 2-2. The Tricolore let the game slip away.

Yes, it is true that the CH has a lot to correct, including the level of confidence which seems so fragile. But one way to correct it is to take advantage of those opportunities that are rare in a game.

The Tricolore should perhaps ask Paul Byron to conduct a clinic on how to score on breakaways, as it was his specialty when he played. If the CH has already held a clinic on face-offs, why not one for breakaways?

When a team lacks raw talent, it must find a way to be opportunistic, and at this moment, the CH is not.

In brief

– Crazy the talent left aside.

Team Canada B (always a fun exercise):

Cristall – Heidt – Sennecke

Iginla – Misa – Wood

Greentree – Hage – Lardis

Barkey – Boisvert – Barlow Chadwick – Parekh

Morin – Yakemchuk

Marrelli – Danford Ratzlaff

Gardner

Ravensbergen Lindstrom/Brunicke injured + three NHL guys, too. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 14, 2024

– Vincent Desharnais on the market.

Michael Hage is back tonight after missing two games last week with an apparent ankle injury. Michigan takes on Wisconsin at 6:00pm ET. pic.twitter.com/pvolM39iIy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 13, 2024

Michael Hage is back.