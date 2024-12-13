Ivan Demidov is not behaving properly, according to Alex Kovalev.

Ivan Demidov has been making Canadiens fans salivate since being selected 5th overall in this year’s draft. He gets limited playing time in the KHL (thanks to his coach), but still manages to get on the score sheet regularly.

While almost everyone in Montreal agrees that the young man can do nothing and must be patient, Alex Kovalev does not share the same opinion.

The former NHL player spoke with Responsible Gambling and did not hold back.

«He is not acting the right way. It’s not good to just sit there and play six minutes a game, with the plan to leave in six months to play in the NHL» – Alex Kovalev

He added that Demidov needs to do everything possible to get ice time.

Let’s put things into context. Everyone knows that Demidov wants to make the jump to North America, and it is known that when such a situation arises, it does not please coaches in Russia.

As a result, the young player is often benched despite good performances when he is on the ice.

What more can he do? Kovalev suggests that he have a discussion with his coach, but there’s no telling whether that has already been done. It’s not like Demidov looks bad on the ice when he gets playing time.

At the same time, Kovalev has coaching experience in the KHL, but it is still hard to understand his viewpoint regarding his young compatriot.

