CMJ: Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford make the team

CMJ: Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford make the teamMichaël Petit
It’s done: the official lineup for Canada for the upcoming Junior World Championship has been released.
Quebecers Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford will represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship! pic.twitter.com/UMi9xIHmfP
— RDS (@RDSca) December 13, 2024
What a joke of a team
Parekh, Yakemchuk, Sennecke and Cristall not making it is idiotic #Flames #GoSensGo #FlyTogether #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ShkeCxEQKm
— Roxy Resident (Quintavious) (@luck71717) December 13, 2024
Also, experience is important, and that’s where the 19-year-olds come into play.
I can’t wait to see this edition of the WJC.
In Brief
– This contradicts a lot of what Nick Suzuki said yesterday after the game.
“Lack of effort, we were just all mixed up. It’s like we just completely stopped playing, it’s embarrassing & frustrating….we just quit or something, I don’t know.”
– Jake Evans last night after the Habs 9-2 loss vs the Pens pic.twitter.com/gTcVKxEa3S
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 13, 2024
– This will never top the time Pavel Datsyuk embarrassed Logan Couture by sending him to the ground with his masterful dekes.
Shayne Gostisbehere breaks the ankles of Shane Pinto #Sens #Canes #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/O3XQ8g23Cp
— Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) December 14, 2024
– Too bad…
Get well soon to this legend! https://t.co/YoeOQAn4ul
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 13, 2024
– Interesting.
According to a columnist from Los Angeles, yes. https://t.co/ALmzQZdrvK
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 14, 2024