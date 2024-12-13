CMJ: Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford make the team

It’s done: the official lineup for Canada for the upcoming Junior World Championship has been released.

Quebecers Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford will represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship! pic.twitter.com/UMi9xIHmfP — RDS (@RDSca) December 13, 2024

And there are some nice surprises.First, the only two Quebecers invited (Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford) have been selected for the team.Here is the complete final lineup:The team is very well-equipped on paper, but there are a few surprising names that have been cut.First, the 3rd overall pick from the last draft, Beckett Sennecke, did not make the team.A total of three top-10 picks from the last draft, including Sennecke, failed to secure a spot.The other two are defensemen Carter Yakemchuk (7th) and Zayne Parekh (9th).Three very big surprises, just like Andrew Cristall and Matthew Wood (who made the team last year).Before criticizing some decisions, it is important to understand that Parekh and Yakemchuk are two very offensive right-handed defensemen, and a defensive brigade cannot consist solely of that.We must balance everything and not just take the most talented players, as there needs to be good cohesion.

Also, experience is important, and that’s where the 19-year-olds come into play.

Players who are 18 years old and just drafted rarely become a priority when building a Canadian team for the WJC, unless the player is sensational.Speaking of exceptional players, young prodigy Gavin McKenna (16, soon 17) has been selected, along with defenseman Matthew Schaefer and goalie Jack Ivankovic.These three players are the only ones in the final roster born in 2007.In short, despite the overlooked players ( who would also make an excellent team ), Canada will once again be able to count on an excellent team.We simply need to see effort and heart at work, and everything should go well for the Canadians.

I can’t wait to see this edition of the WJC.

