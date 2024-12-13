Several supporters of other teams are mocking Lane Hutson.

Ah, how we love little Lane Hutson in Montreal.

It’s normal to be this excited to have such an electrifying player on a team that is currently struggling.

Even though he hasn’t scored any goals yet and has some defensive shortcomings, he frequently creates scoring chances and regularly makes the highlights.

However, reading this article from TVA Sports , we understand that fans from other teams do not understand at all the intense enthusiasm surrounding the little defenseman.

In fact, many of them greatly mock his little “step backs” that never lead to a goal.

It seems the little defenseman is bothering… https://t.co/LC8D2lbf6I — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 13, 2024

In this TVA Sports article , there are many inserted tweets showing the hatred towards the rookie.

You can even see it for yourself by searching “Lane Hutson ” in the Twitter/X search bar, or by clicking right here.

It’s ridiculous the amount of hateful comments about #48 of the Habs.

habs lose 9-2. waiting for eric engels and arpon basu to post a lane hutson head fake video with the caption “ ” — Caber’s Mohawk (@PaisanoRomano) December 13, 2024

What a player Lane Hutson is. Let’s look at the amazing performance against the penguins he had last night 0 goals

0 assists

+/- -2

0 Hits

0 Blocked Shots That fantastic showing helped… https://t.co/NO7ejwPgiI pic.twitter.com/AnIH0GMzRO — Mario LeCrosGoat (@MarioLeGoat) December 13, 2024

Here are a few others that caught my attention. Sarcasm is often present in these tweets/retweets.

There’s even an internet user suggesting sending Lane Hutson to the American League.

All I see are these lane hutson head fake clips but let’s remember how far behind other players he is… Faber, Luke Hughes and more are all so far ahead on both sides of the puck. Lane could use some time in the AHL — MC_TO98 (@mc_hky98) December 13, 2024

And it’s not necessarily because they don’t like the style of player he is, it’s pure hatred.

Lane Hutson is a terrible defencemen https://t.co/HVgitIXFhC — Josh Williams (@joshw1918) December 13, 2024

Lane Hutson now up to a -14 on the season. Dude absolute sucks in his own end but Habs fans say he’s the 2nd coming of Makar. In reality, he’s Troy Stretcher 2.0. — Not A Toronto Maple Leafs Fan (@Jordan44_) December 13, 2024

Obviously, these tweets should be taken with a grain of salt, as most of them seem to be fans of the Maple Leafs, the Bruins, or simple “haters of the Habs.

To return to the tweet above, it’s true that his -14 performance is far from good, but we have to keep in mind that he is playing with several players who are struggling.

We all know that he is not a defensive pillar and will make mistakes. He’s a 20-year-old rookie defenseman, we have to give him time to learn.

As we can see in the next tweet, these haters do not seem to understand that there aren’t many players on the team who have the hockey IQ to keep up with him.

Every single Lane Hutson highlight is just him dancing around with no purpose. Highlights never end in a goal or assist. Habs lose 9-2. Lane Hutson everyone! #habs #LeafsForever #Canadiens https://t.co/cb07MqQoFF — Go leafs Go (@wilky1113) December 13, 2024

“Every highlight of Lane Hutson is just him dancing around with the puck without a precise goal. His highlights never result in a goal or an assist.”

No, Hutson has no goals yet, but that’s coming and to say it never results in an assist is crazy.

He still has 19 assists this season, with a mediocre team, in his rookie season a third of the way through the season.

Moreover, in the sequence of the last tweet, we see the beautiful pass he made to Christian Dvorak, who then zipped through the air…

You can’t expect much more from Hutson when you see what Dvorak is doing on the ice… Hutson has created several opportunities; he did everything for Dvo, but the result summarizes the overall season of the Habs.



Wait until the little defenseman is better surrounded, with the imminent arrivals of Ivan Demidov ( who was recently named MVP of a 3 on 3 tournament today ) and Michael Hage, among others.Then it will be even more interesting, but much less pleasant for rival Habs fans.

