Ivan Demidov is named MVP of a 3 vs. 3 tournament in Russia.Marc-Olivier Cook
The “Channel One Cup” tournament continues in Russia.
Demidov wore the “C” on his jersey:
View this post on Instagram
His team won the mini tournament, and Demidov played an important role during the “competition.”
I don’t understand Russian but Ivan just won 2 awards in today’s game, one of them being MVP! pic.twitter.com/frb54JTzJY
— Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) December 13, 2024
Lastly, let’s remember that the matches of the “Channel One Cup” tournament are set to resume tomorrow.
At this level, I’m looking forward to seeing if Rotenberg (who is the coach of Russia) will trust Demidov after watching him perform well today.
