Ivan Demidov is named MVP of a 3 vs. 3 tournament in Russia.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
The “Channel One Cup” tournament continues in Russia.

Today, no matches were scheduled to make way for a small three-on-three competition held between representatives from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and the rest of the world. A bit like what we see at the NHL All-Star Game, really.

Demidov wore the “C” on his jersey:

The hope of CH stood out during the mini competition.

His team secured their spot in the finals, and Demidov scored a goal (penalty shot) and provided an assist during the match.

His highlights can be found right here:

His team won the mini tournament, and Demidov played an important role during the “competition.”

He was even named MVP of the mini tournament:

Recently, things have been tough for Demidov with SKA.

And the reason is simple: his coach, Roman Rotenberg, is not utilizing him effectively.

But perhaps seeing him win the MVP title during the mini tournament will help him gain confidence.

Lastly, let’s remember that the matches of the “Channel One Cup” tournament are set to resume tomorrow.

At this level, I’m looking forward to seeing if Rotenberg (who is the coach of Russia) will trust Demidov after watching him perform well today.

Stay tuned.


