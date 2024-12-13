Juraj Slafkovsky seemed bothered by a question from a journalist today.

Skip to content
Credit: Going to Centre Bell is expensive. Very expensive. That said, it’s frustrating to pay a huge amount to watch the Canadiens get beaten by another team. That’s what happened yesterday, and it has also happened a few times since the start of the season. After today’s practice, a journalist asked Juraj Slafkovsky if he would […]
Going to Centre Bell is expensive.

Very expensive.

That said, it’s frustrating to pay a huge amount to watch the Canadiens get beaten by another team. That’s what happened yesterday, and it has also happened a few times since the start of the season.

After today’s practice, a journalist asked Juraj Slafkovsky if he would be willing to pay hundreds of dollars to attend a Habs game.

This led to an interesting moment between the journalist and the Slovakian, who responded:

Yeah, I would pay. We are young players, and there is still a lot ahead of us. It doesn’t change anything. – Juraj Slafkovsky

Without saying he responded with attitude, you can see on his face that the journalist’s question slightly bothered Slaf.

And that’s okay too:

Journalists are there to ask more “complicated” questions sometimes, and that was one of them.

That said, I believe Slaf answered the question well even if he is a bit wrong in saying that “it doesn’t change anything.”

Watching the Canadiens lose like they did last night… It doesn’t make you want to pay $300 for an evening when all fans want to see the team win.

On the other hand, seeing Slaf respond this way indicates one thing to me: the kid is still confident, and in the locker room, the players know they can give more.

I’d like to see him be that confident on the ice every game, but oh well.

That’s another discussion, though…


