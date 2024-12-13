There is interest in Zachary Fucale from all corners of the NHL (according to Kevin Weekes)Marc-Olivier Cook
He had difficulty making the jump to the professionals and has bounced between the American Hockey League and the ECHL for nearly four years… But he found his niche in Washington before moving to the KHL. He notably won the Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears during the 22-23 season.
- Record of 24-17-4, average of 2.16, and save percentage of .929 (23-24 season)
- Record of 14-8-2, average of 2.07, and save percentage of .924 (current season)
And according to Kevin Weekes, there is interest in Fucale’s services for the 25-26 season:
Hearing that Zach Fucale has hired Dan Milstein to help facilitate his @NHL comeback. Fucale has been the top goaltender in the KHL over the past two seasons, and there’s significant interest from @NHL clubs for the 2025-26 season.#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/A10gtvjDHE
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 13, 2024
Fucale may have had to go through the KHL to get noticed even more… But oh well.
Will a team decide to offer him a “big” amount after seeing him perform really well in Russia? Hmm…
– Yeah..
The New York Islanders just waived:
— Pierre Engvall (Year 2 of a 7-year, $3m AAV contract)
— Oliver Wahlstrom (2018 11th overall pick)
Roy has some work to do with this roster. pic.twitter.com/QjoBYlq9l4
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 13, 2024
– Hehe.
Tortorella on Michkov trying the Michigan:
«I’ve lost the battle, I’m not going to try to fight it.» pic.twitter.com/G6jhzjXAue
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 13, 2024
– What a hockey player this Matt Boldy is.
Matt Boldy this season:
— 12g | 16a | 28pts in 29 games
— 5th in NHL in shots
— 4th in NHL in posts/crossbars hit
— 5th among forwards in takeaways
— 58.61 xGF% at 5v5 (2nd on Wild)
There’s a reason he made Team USA. pic.twitter.com/7HTQcqQbQR
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 13, 2024
– It’s done.
Big move by the Bears. https://t.co/78GZyT2C7D
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 13, 2024