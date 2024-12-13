There is interest in Zachary Fucale from all corners of the NHL (according to Kevin Weekes)

Zachary Fucale has played four career games in the National Hockey League.And this is despite being selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2013 draft with the 36th overall pick.

He had difficulty making the jump to the professionals and has bounced between the American Hockey League and the ECHL for nearly four years… But he found his niche in Washington before moving to the KHL. He notably won the Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears during the 22-23 season.

Record of 24-17-4, average of 2.16, and save percentage of .929 (23-24 season)

Record of 14-8-2, average of 2.07, and save percentage of .924 (current season)

Since the beginning of last season, the Quebec native has been wearing the colors of Traktor Chelyabinsk and he is performing well.His numbers are really excellent, at least:The goalie has changed agents and now trusts Dan Milstein because he wants to facilitate his return to the NHL.

And according to Kevin Weekes, there is interest in Fucale’s services for the 25-26 season:

Hearing that Zach Fucale has hired Dan Milstein to help facilitate his @NHL comeback. Fucale has been the top goaltender in the KHL over the past two seasons, and there’s significant interest from @NHL clubs for the 2025-26 season.#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/A10gtvjDHE — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 13, 2024

The journey of every player is different. But if Fucale manages to find his place on an NHL team next year, it will be a great story.He is still young at 29 years old and has good years ahead of him.

Fucale may have had to go through the KHL to get noticed even more… But oh well.

All roads lead to Rome, as they say!I wonder, however, what his contract could look like if he continues to dominate the KHL and then makes the jump to the NHL next year.

Will a team decide to offer him a “big” amount after seeing him perform really well in Russia? Hmm…

In brief

All in all, this is still good news for the player concerned. Because if there is interest in his services at this moment with the next season starting in 10 months, it means that this is really a good sign for the future.

