“Tomorrow is a big match for us”: The subtle message from St-Louis to his players

“Tomorrow is a big match for us”: The subtle message from St-Louis to his playersMarc-Olivier Cook
Obviously, you noticed that I can count up to six. But six is also the number of goals that were scored in the third period of yesterday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
It’s unacceptable.
This is far from the first time MSL has stopped a drill to talk to his guys this morning.
Tomorrow is a big game for us. – Martin St-Louis
I would have liked to see Martin St-Louis get angry after yesterday’s game in the press conference.
Just because the club had won three out of four games (before yesterday’s) doesn’t mean the players have the right to give up on the ice, and what bothers me is that this has been happening often since the beginning of the season. And if the coach continues to accept those moments, the players will never understand from their side.
Martin St-Louis describes yesterday’s third period as a misstep… But you can’t win or progress when those so-called missteps are frequent, as we’re seeing right now.
Although, it would be hard to do worse…
In brief
