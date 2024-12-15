Overview of the CH hopes: Michael Hage scores a magnificent goal in overtime

While Lane Hutson continues to amaze Montreal Canadiens fans, notably with his first goal in the NHL, the Canadiens’ prospects outside of the NHL are also standing out.

Indeed, across the various other leagues, several Canadiens prospects are performing very well.Here are the performances that caught attention this weekend.

Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old

Overtime game winner from Michael Hage! pic.twitter.com/bCsT8hYOhr — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 15, 2024

Since the beginning of the season, Hage has been simply dominating in the NCAA.In his first season in this league, he is performing really well, which is very encouraging for the continuation of his development.After missing two games last weekend due to an ankle injury, Hage was back this weekend to play both games for the University of Michigan.Unfortunately, Michigan was shut out 3-0 on Friday night against the University of Wisconsin, but Hage made sure his university got revenge last night, scoring the winning goal in overtime.Indeed, the Canadiens prospect led his team to a 3-2 victory with a beautiful goal.This brings him to ten goals and 18 points this season in 15 games.This is an excellent production pace for an 18-year-old, and Canadiens fans can certainly be excited about him.

Tyler Thorpe – Right Winger – 19 years old

Here’s another prospect drafted by the Canadiens in 2024 during the last draft, this time in the fifth round (130th overall).

Given his draft rank, Thorpe isn’t the prospect most talked about or followed closely in terms of performance.

However, after leaving a great impression at the Canadiens training camp this season, Thorpe has made a name for himself among the Canadiens prospects.Many fans like him, especially due to his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.

So, here’s an update on Thorpe, who is currently having a great season in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants.

«TITLBACH – LEVIS – THORPE» line on fire rn Tyler Thorpe with his second of the night!@TheWHL | @CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yUaF3W3kVH — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 15, 2024

ALERT Habs Prospect Results 12/14/24 Laval Rocket 2 Hartford Wolf Pack 4

Connor Hughes 3 goals on 11 shots

(removed at 11:25 of the 2nd period)

Luke Cavallin 0 goals on 9 shots

Zack Hayes (2) 1 PTS 2 SOG

Sean Farrell (1) 1 PTS

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (1) 1 PTS 2… pic.twitter.com/NLqmZzmOna — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 15, 2024

In Summary

Last night, he scored two goals in a 6-3 defeat of the Giants against the Victoria Royals.He even scored the goal that triggered the teddy bear toss in Vancouver.Thorpe has a very good shot, and he proved it last night.He now has 12 goals and 26 points in 30 games this season, which is a slightly better production pace than he maintained last season.If he continues to progress well, Thorpe could very well become a solid fourth-line player for the Canadiens one day.In case you missed it, here are the other Canadiens prospects who were in action yesterday.

– The Rocket will be back in action today after losing 4-2 last night against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

– What do you think?

Question of the day from Tailgate Weekend @fxbenard919 Lane Hutson scored his first career NHL goal yesterday. Do you think he is the most talented player of the 2022 draft despite being selected 62nd overall? — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 15, 2024

– Bad news for the Islanders.