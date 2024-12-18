Skip to content
Jonathan Toews was at the Bell Centre last night

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jonathan Toews was at the Bell Centre last night
In recent weeks, we have seen Jonathan Toews share photos from his trip to India.

He went there to recharge and for personal reasons. And since he is no longer playing hockey, he does what he wants during the NHL season, let’s agree on that.

Just yesterday, he shared travel photos. He is on a different beat than that of the NHL.

 

Because he shared photos yesterday, I assumed he was still there. But in fact, no: these are photos that are not from yesterday since he is back in North America.

And in fact, last night, he was in Montreal.

Yesterday, the former captain of the Blackhawks was in the stands at the Bell Centre for the Montreal/Buffalo matchup. He, who has roots in Quebec (on his mother’s side) likely took the opportunity to see Kirby Dach, his former teammate.

But that’s just a question out loud.

It is interesting to note that Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) went to the sources and, as one might suspect, Toews was not in Montreal to shop for a hockey job.

He was there to see friends.

In any case, if he wanted to shop for a job with the Canadiens, he would have needed to go to Russia. Why? Because that’s where Kent Hughes is right now. #Hehe

Would you have liked to see Toews sign with the CH? In my opinion, he is retired to stay, and that’s perfectly fine: he had a very nice career, but that’s now behind him.


