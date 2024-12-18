Jonathan Toews was at the Bell Centre last night

In recent weeks, we have seen Jonathan Toews share photos from his trip to India.

He went there to recharge and for personal reasons. And since he is no longer playing hockey, he does what he wants during the NHL season, let’s agree on that.

Just yesterday, he shared travel photos. He is on a different beat than that of the NHL.Because he shared photos yesterday, I assumed he was still there. But in fact, no: these are photos that are not from yesterday since he is back in North America.And in fact, last night, he was in Montreal.

Yesterday, the former captain of the Blackhawks was in the stands at the Bell Centre for the Montreal/Buffalo matchup. He, who has roots in Quebec (on his mother’s side) likely took the opportunity to see Kirby Dach, his former teammate.

But that’s just a question out loud.

Toews is apparently at the Bell Centre. A free agent since summer 2023. Represented by Pat Brisson. Recently, he has been doing better thanks to a rather esoteric treatment in India. https://t.co/HUnaFdLpw7 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 18, 2024

Even though we suspected it, I confirm that Toews is not preparing for a return to play he was there to see friends https://t.co/u6u8QhSbiC — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 18, 2024

It is interesting to note that Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) went to the sources and, as one might suspect, Toews was not in Montreal to shop for a hockey job.He was there to see friends.

In any case, if he wanted to shop for a job with the Canadiens, he would have needed to go to Russia. Why? Because that’s where Kent Hughes is right now. #Hehe

Would you have liked to see Toews sign with the CH? In my opinion, he is retired to stay, and that’s perfectly fine: he had a very nice career, but that’s now behind him.

In Brief

– Things are going poorly for Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

#Isles are now off to their worst 33-game start since 2013-14. Comparing this season’s start to that and some from the last few years. Viewer discretion is advised. @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/2WFK5zI1ZK — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) December 18, 2024

– Great rookie season for Lane Hutson.

With two more assists last night, Lane Hutson in his rookie season with the Habs: – 1 goal

– 21 assists

– 22 points in 31 games

– 15th in points among NHL defensemen

– 20 years old

– Ages of D-men with more points than him: Bouchard (25), Carlson (34), Josi (34), Pionk (29),… pic.twitter.com/bKJJHGecfH — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 18, 2024

