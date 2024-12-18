Patrik Laine feels that he had an “average match” last night

The show Patrik Laine is in town. And he is worth the price of admission.Last night, he continued to show that he is a top sniper by scoring three identical goals on the power play in a big 6-1 win for the Canadiens against the Sabres.

Much like Alex Ovechkin, top scorers find a way to create space by doing the same thing every night. It’s impressive.

It’s crazy to realize that in seven games, he has six goals. And even though he “scored” at even strength early in the game (before the decision was overturned), his six true goals have all come on the power play.

The Canadiens have four wins when he scores and three losses when he does not. And for the last seven games, no one but Laine has found the back of the net on the power play.

The sample size is small, but still: it’s striking to see this.

By the nature of things, this means that Laine, at five-on-five, is not the biggest factor for the Canadiens. No one is worried about that (or his -5 rating) for the time being… except the main interested party, who felt that his game was “average” last night. And except Philippe Boucher.

“I think overall, at least for myself, it was kind of an average game. If you take away the goals, I’ve had a million times better games than that & had zero goals. On the power play, it went in. Outside of that, I would call it a pretty average performance for myself today…” -… pic.twitter.com/yxkuqNJ6FK — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 18, 2024

“There are players on waivers right now in the NHL who could help Patrik Laine more than the players on his line tonight” – @Booboo4343: pic.twitter.com/ITHnK43GrH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 18, 2024

After the game, Laine said he had played hundreds of better games where he didn’t score.

I understand what he means, in the sense that he didn’t feel up to speed… but I would take that three-goal game on the power play over many others.

With Lane Hutson and Patrik Laine being new additions to the top power-play unit, let’s just say it energizes the attack of the Canadiens. But more than that: these guys are making the fans happy.

Seeing that Laine (who has as many goals as he did in 18 games last year in Columbus) has recovered so well from his injuries must please management, which accepted a second-round pick for his services.

The fourth-best goal scorer for the Canadiens this year (!) evidently brings a breath of fresh air that the team needed. And that’s good for the infamous mix– ah forget it.

It has been a long time coming for the Flanelle to find a player like this to cheer for…

Despite his hat trick, Patrik Laine feels he didn’t do enough against the Sabres on Tuesday READ: https://t.co/2dxnDj2OZ7 pic.twitter.com/t7IOFzmVPJ — LNH (@LNH_FR) December 18, 2024

But anyway. That’s not all we should take away from that game, which will nonetheless allow many Canadiens fans to be in a good mood a week before Christmas.

What do I take away?

1. Juraj Slafkovsky, who played with Laine earlier this month, found the back of the net for the third time this season. Laine did that in one game, though… but whatever.

It’s good for our stats, so you’re going to like that. You talk about stats, and our power play is going to rise. – Juraj Slafkovsky

Let’s remember that earlier this week, Slaf mentioned he doesn’t care about journalists’ opinions. He criticized the fact that everything is great during wins and everything is negative during losses.

He better not waste all his arrogance too quickly so people don’t become too cynical towards him. But at the same time, what do I know…

It’s huge, I score once a month, let’s hope it’ll start to come in a little more. – Juraj Slafkovsky

At least it’s nice to see he scored. That should do him good.

Let’s also mention that, in good sport, he said that his ovation during his hat trick last season was louder than Laine’s last night. That’s good sportsmanship, I think.

2. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook is right: it wasn’t Samuel Montembeault and Arber Xhekaj who made the most noise yesterday, but they did what they had to do.

Sometimes, that’s all it takes.

I was at the Bell Centre for the CH vs Sabres game. What a great evening! 1. Patrik Laine owes me money because I lost my hat for his (joke) What a player! 2. I have to mention: Arber is playing well. He is excellent lately, even. 3. Monty… — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 18, 2024

3. The owner of the Sabres made a round trip to Montreal on Monday to talk to his players. The fact that he didn’t stay long might lead, as Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports, to the guys taking him more or less seriously.

The result? 11 consecutive losses… and apart from a few minutes at the start of the second period, we can’t say the Sabres were in control of the game. Not at all, really. #Laziness

4. Martin St-Louis, when it was 6-1 late in the game, decided not to send out his top power play unit. Even Patrik Laine, who could have made history with four goals in a game on the power play, stayed seated.

That’s class.

5. Kirby Dach missed the end of the first period after a nasty fall and physically, he had a tough game. He wasn’t perfect either as a hockey player.

When you see Nick Suzuki play and all the details of his game, it’s clear that the difference is striking between the two guys.

6. Besides Slaf and Laine, Joel Armia and Josh Anderson also found the back of the net. But even though the Canadiens scored six times and the team dominated, they only had 27 shots on net, which is six more than the Sabres.

That’s not much.

7. By the way, the Canadiens’ victory means that the Sabres are now at the bottom of the Eastern standings. Martin St-Louis’s men have a game in hand on Lindy Ruff’s team, too.

Overtime

The Canadiens currently have the fifth-best odds of winning the lottery.The Canadiens will practice at 11:30 am this morning in Brossard. The next game will be on Friday in Detroit, meaning the team will leave tomorrow after practice.There are three games left before Christmas: Friday in Detroit, Saturday at home against the same Red Wings, and December 23 in Columbus.