Patrik Laine feels that he had an “average match” last night

Patrik Laine feels that he had an “average match” last nightCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Much like Alex Ovechkin, top scorers find a way to create space by doing the same thing every night. It’s impressive.
It’s crazy to realize that in seven games, he has six goals. And even though he “scored” at even strength early in the game (before the decision was overturned), his six true goals have all come on the power play.
The sample size is small, but still: it’s striking to see this.
By the nature of things, this means that Laine, at five-on-five, is not the biggest factor for the Canadiens. No one is worried about that (or his -5 rating) for the time being… except the main interested party, who felt that his game was “average” last night. And except Philippe Boucher.
“I think overall, at least for myself, it was kind of an average game. If you take away the goals, I’ve had a million times better games than that & had zero goals. On the power play, it went in. Outside of that, I would call it a pretty average performance for myself today…”
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 18, 2024
“There are players on waivers right now in the NHL who could help Patrik Laine more than the players on his line tonight” – @Booboo4343: pic.twitter.com/ITHnK43GrH
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 18, 2024
After the game, Laine said he had played hundreds of better games where he didn’t score.
I understand what he means, in the sense that he didn’t feel up to speed… but I would take that three-goal game on the power play over many others.
With Lane Hutson and Patrik Laine being new additions to the top power-play unit, let’s just say it energizes the attack of the Canadiens. But more than that: these guys are making the fans happy.
The fourth-best goal scorer for the Canadiens this year (!) evidently brings a breath of fresh air that the team needed. And that’s good for the infamous mix– ah forget it.
It has been a long time coming for the Flanelle to find a player like this to cheer for…
Despite his hat trick, Patrik Laine feels he didn’t do enough against the Sabres on Tuesday
READ: https://t.co/2dxnDj2OZ7 pic.twitter.com/t7IOFzmVPJ
— LNH (@LNH_FR) December 18, 2024
But anyway. That’s not all we should take away from that game, which will nonetheless allow many Canadiens fans to be in a good mood a week before Christmas.
1. Juraj Slafkovsky, who played with Laine earlier this month, found the back of the net for the third time this season. Laine did that in one game, though… but whatever.
It’s good for our stats, so you’re going to like that. You talk about stats, and our power play is going to rise. – Juraj Slafkovsky
Let’s remember that earlier this week, Slaf mentioned he doesn’t care about journalists’ opinions. He criticized the fact that everything is great during wins and everything is negative during losses.
He better not waste all his arrogance too quickly so people don’t become too cynical towards him. But at the same time, what do I know…
It’s huge, I score once a month, let’s hope it’ll start to come in a little more. – Juraj Slafkovsky
At least it’s nice to see he scored. That should do him good.
Let’s also mention that, in good sport, he said that his ovation during his hat trick last season was louder than Laine’s last night. That’s good sportsmanship, I think.
#Habs Juraj Slafkovsky’s answer on Patrik’s hat trick is a keeper. “Mine was louder” @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/wZdiW30I1c
— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) December 18, 2024
2. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook is right: it wasn’t Samuel Montembeault and Arber Xhekaj who made the most noise yesterday, but they did what they had to do.
Sometimes, that’s all it takes.
I was at the Bell Centre for the CH vs Sabres game. What a great evening!
1. Patrik Laine owes me money because I lost my hat for his (joke)
What a player!
2. I have to mention: Arber is playing well. He is excellent lately, even.
3. Monty…
— Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 18, 2024
3. The owner of the Sabres made a round trip to Montreal on Monday to talk to his players. The fact that he didn’t stay long might lead, as Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports, to the guys taking him more or less seriously.
The result? 11 consecutive losses… and apart from a few minutes at the start of the second period, we can’t say the Sabres were in control of the game. Not at all, really. #Laziness
That’s class.
5. Kirby Dach missed the end of the first period after a nasty fall and physically, he had a tough game. He wasn’t perfect either as a hockey player.
When you see Nick Suzuki play and all the details of his game, it’s clear that the difference is striking between the two guys.
That’s not much.
7. By the way, the Canadiens’ victory means that the Sabres are now at the bottom of the Eastern standings. Martin St-Louis’s men have a game in hand on Lindy Ruff’s team, too.