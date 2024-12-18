Top-5: The Rangers can’t even score against the Preds

Did you miss the Canadiens game last night?

Too bad… Because Patrik Laine put on quite a show at the Bell Centre.

Tuesday’s slate of games began with Patrik Laine tallying his first hat trick as a member of the @CanadiensMTL and ended with Connor Hellebuyck becoming the first goaltender with 20 wins this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JE6v9HZbCV pic.twitter.com/jpGFCkA4DS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 18, 2024

1 : The Rangers are unrecognizable

But there were also nine other games presented in the NHL:

It was already going badly…

Last night, the Rangers had an opportunity to send a message to the other NHL teams as they were passing through Nashville to face the poor Predators.How did it go?

It’s simple: the Rangers players did not show up and the team lost the game 2-0.

When you can’t score against one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL, that doesn’t go over well…

In their victory, Adam Wilsby scored his very first career goal in the National Hockey League.

And it’s a beautiful one:

Adam Wilsby with a BEAUTY for his first career NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/6d64DPXfMW — NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024

The Rangers have now collected three little victories in their… last 14 games.

What’s the plan moving forward?

Note that in the Predators’ victory, Juuse Saros stopped all 25 shots directed at him for a shutout.

2 : Connor Hellebuyck continues his demolition job

Connor Hellebuyck is the best goaltender in the National Hockey League in my eyes.

There, it’s said!

The goalie is one of the reasons why the Jets are so good this season and he once again led his team to victory last night (4-3) against the San Jose Sharks.

Hellebuyck became the first goaltender to achieve 20 wins this season… And he has also become the fastest American goaltender to reach the 20-win mark in a single season:

Connor Hellebuyck is having a record-breaking start to the season! (HT NHL PR) pic.twitter.com/2yW95OocSL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2024

Since the start of the campaign, Hellebuyck has a record of 20-5-1, a save percentage of .926, and a goals-against average of 2.15.

It’s hard to ask for anything better, especially as he seems on track for his third Vezina Trophy of his career.

3 : Linus Ullmark, wow!

Oh, things are going well for Linus Ullmark lately.

The Senators’ goaltender continued his hot streak, being on fire in front of his net last night against the Kraken: Ullmark stopped all 30 opponent shots for his third shutout of the season.

Six-game win streak and his second @pepsi shutout in that span. Linus Ullmark has been red-hot pic.twitter.com/toFmOyNtbA — NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024

This is also his sixth consecutive win:At the start of the season, Ullmark mentioned that he was a bit confused.

He didn’t know where his game was… But apparently, he has found something that works, and that’s good news for the Senators.

4 : A night of shutouts, or what?

Because a good goalie in Ottawa could make all the difference.Note that the Senators won 3-0 and that Tim Stutzle scored his 11th goal of the season in the victory.

Juuse Saros, Linus Ullmark… We can also add Pyotr Kochetkov’s name to the list of goaltenders who achieved a shutout last night.

The Hurricanes’ goalie helped his team win 4-0 against the Islanders by stopping all 32 shots directed at him.

PYOTR Pyotr Kochetkov collects his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/Cxsbw9JkvI — NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024

This is his first shutout of the season:It was a tough night for Patrick Roy and the Islanders, who were never able to find the back of the net.

The New York club struggles to score goals and we saw it again last night… But at the same time, it’s not like the Islanders’ roster on paper instills fear either.

And there’s the problem.

5 : David Pastrnak plays the hero

SERVING OF PASTA TO CAP OFF THE COMEBACK David Pastrnak rifled one home for the Bruins’ third unanswered goal to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/weOpgsh7lP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 18, 2024

When the best players decide to be the best players on the ice, it helps.Want an example?Yesterday, with the game tied 3-3 between the Bruins and the Flames,star player of the Bruins stepped up.David Pastrnak said goodnight to everyone by scoring his 12th goal of the season in overtime:In the match, Elias Lindholm had fun collecting a goal and an assist.

It must have felt good because he’s having a rough start to the season… But mostly because he was back in Calgary.

Let’s remember that he was traded by the Flames last January. He ended last season with the Canucks before signing a big contract in Boston this summer.

Overtime

– Wow!

– Nice goal.

Macklin Celebrini slides it home to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/4e1vKNQmwV — NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024

– He’s having quite a season.

RYAN DONATO He makes a strong power move to the net and scores the game-winning goal for the @NHLBlackhawks! pic.twitter.com/rr0l0r8V5u — NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024

– Sick.

Santa Claus is taking in some NHL action at the Shark Tank before the busy season pic.twitter.com/m6asGOpzG6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 18, 2024

– Things are heating up.

Down by three goals late in the third, frustrations are boiling over in St. Louis Brayden Schenn and Jonas Siegenthaler almost went at it mid-scoring opportunity pic.twitter.com/wbOkk8zWjA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 18, 2024

– Vintage Sid.

INSANE PASS BY SIDNEY CROSBY pic.twitter.com/01lihY9gl7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 18, 2024

– Penguins victory.

PENS WIN Rickard Rakell is the hero for the @penguins in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/HBXhEh3Nf8 — NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024

– The top scorers of the night:

– Five games tonight in the NHL: