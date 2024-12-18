Top-5: The Rangers can’t even score against the Preds

Top-5: The Rangers can’t even score against the PredsMarc-Olivier Cook
Too bad… Because Patrik Laine put on quite a show at the Bell Centre.
Tuesday’s slate of games began with Patrik Laine tallying his first hat trick as a member of the @CanadiensMTL and ended with Connor Hellebuyck becoming the first goaltender with 20 wins this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JE6v9HZbCV pic.twitter.com/jpGFCkA4DS
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 18, 2024
1 : The Rangers are unrecognizable
It was already going badly…
It’s simple: the Rangers players did not show up and the team lost the game 2-0.
When you can’t score against one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL, that doesn’t go over well…
And it’s a beautiful one:
Adam Wilsby with a BEAUTY for his first career NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/6d64DPXfMW
— NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024
The Rangers have now collected three little victories in their… last 14 games.
What’s the plan moving forward?
Note that in the Predators’ victory, Juuse Saros stopped all 25 shots directed at him for a shutout.
2 : Connor Hellebuyck continues his demolition job
There, it’s said!
Hellebuyck became the first goaltender to achieve 20 wins this season… And he has also become the fastest American goaltender to reach the 20-win mark in a single season:
Connor Hellebuyck is having a record-breaking start to the season!
(HT NHL PR) pic.twitter.com/2yW95OocSL
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2024
It’s hard to ask for anything better, especially as he seems on track for his third Vezina Trophy of his career.
3 : Linus Ullmark, wow!
The Senators’ goaltender continued his hot streak, being on fire in front of his net last night against the Kraken: Ullmark stopped all 30 opponent shots for his third shutout of the season.
Six-game win streak and his second @pepsi shutout in that span.
Linus Ullmark has been red-hot pic.twitter.com/toFmOyNtbA
— NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024
He didn’t know where his game was… But apparently, he has found something that works, and that’s good news for the Senators.
4 : A night of shutouts, or what?
Juuse Saros, Linus Ullmark… We can also add Pyotr Kochetkov’s name to the list of goaltenders who achieved a shutout last night.
The Hurricanes’ goalie helped his team win 4-0 against the Islanders by stopping all 32 shots directed at him.
PYOTR
Pyotr Kochetkov collects his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/Cxsbw9JkvI
— NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024
The New York club struggles to score goals and we saw it again last night… But at the same time, it’s not like the Islanders’ roster on paper instills fear either.
And there’s the problem.
5 : David Pastrnak plays the hero
SERVING OF PASTA TO CAP OFF THE COMEBACK
David Pastrnak rifled one home for the Bruins’ third unanswered goal to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/weOpgsh7lP
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 18, 2024
It must have felt good because he’s having a rough start to the season… But mostly because he was back in Calgary.
Let’s remember that he was traded by the Flames last January. He ended last season with the Canucks before signing a big contract in Boston this summer.
Overtime
– Wow!
What a beauty from Andrew Mangiapane!
•••
(: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/ZtPN3wKhm6
— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) December 18, 2024
– Nice goal.
Macklin Celebrini slides it home to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/4e1vKNQmwV
— NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024
– He’s having quite a season.
RYAN DONATO
He makes a strong power move to the net and scores the game-winning goal for the @NHLBlackhawks! pic.twitter.com/rr0l0r8V5u
— NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024
– Sick.
Santa Claus is taking in some NHL action at the Shark Tank before the busy season pic.twitter.com/m6asGOpzG6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 18, 2024
– Things are heating up.
Down by three goals late in the third, frustrations are boiling over in St. Louis
Brayden Schenn and Jonas Siegenthaler almost went at it mid-scoring opportunity pic.twitter.com/wbOkk8zWjA
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 18, 2024
– Vintage Sid.
INSANE PASS BY SIDNEY CROSBY pic.twitter.com/01lihY9gl7
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 18, 2024
– Penguins victory.
PENS WIN
Rickard Rakell is the hero for the @penguins in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/HBXhEh3Nf8
— NHL (@NHL) December 18, 2024
– The top scorers of the night:
