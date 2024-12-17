Rumor: a meeting between players to decide the future of the general manager of the Rangers

Rumor: a meeting between players to decide the future of the general manager of the RangersRaphael Simard
We’ve been talking about it for weeks already, but things are going quite poorly in New York.
The Rangers have traded their captain, Kaapo Kakko has fallen out with his teammates and “Chris Kreider is still on the market.” You’ll understand a little later why I’ve put my last words in parentheses. Is the next to leave the ship GM Chris Drury?
Apparently, the players have held a meeting among themselves to determine the future of their general manager. I’ve never seen that. Pierre McGuire hasn’t either… Moreover, Jimmy Murphy and he, on the podcast The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, didn’t discuss the topic for too long due to a lack of credibility.
Could #NYR GM Chris Drury be on the hot seat?
Full podhttps://t.co/UN7A9rfW2f#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/qD7Lur29Xn
— The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) December 17, 2024
This still deserves to be highlighted since Murphy says it’s a story that’s circulating.
Mike Rupp, who played for the Blue Shirts during the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons, thinks there is – forgive my anglicism – some bullshit surrounding the team.
Watch it or don’t, but until the BS stops, nothing will change on the ice… #NYR https://t.co/gKaXm4l8n9 pic.twitter.com/iUt0JLvMvu
— Mike Rupp (@Rupper17) December 17, 2024
These are useless things we don’t want to deal with that make coming to the rink a chore because we look over our shoulders every second. – Mike Rupp
He concluded by saying that he thinks Chris Kreider’s name has been leaked intentionally to get a response from the team. He doesn’t believe the Rangers actually intended to trade him. It’s a mess over there…
McGuire wouldn’t be surprised to see trades, especially if the team loses tonight against the Nashville Predators. Remember that a trade freeze will occur between December 20 and 27.
