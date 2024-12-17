Hat trick in power play for Patrik Laine

HAT TRICK FOR PATRIK LAINE! The #GoHabsGo sniper scores his third powerplay goal of the game versus Buffalo. Laine is loving life in Montreal, and Montreal is loving life with Laine. pic.twitter.com/GFAvxxMolK — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 18, 2024

The Bell Centre, to Patrik Laine: “Thank you for bringing the noise and joy back between my walls.” What an ovation. pic.twitter.com/KgqZuKuUAA — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 18, 2024

It was known that Patrik Laine was a born scorer, but since he has returned to play, Canadiens fans are front row to notice it.Tonight, he takes on the Buffalo Sabres.He scored a hat trick, his first since January 14, 2023.All three goals were scored in the same manner, that is, with a one-timer to the right of the goalie on the power play.His six goals since the start of the season have all been scored with the man advantage, indeed.He received a monstrous ovation after his third goal.In seven games this season, Laine already has six goals and one assist.

He has truly breathed new life into his career. Let’s remember that he will still be under contract next season.

That’s a good thing.

Laine becomes the first player in Bell Centre history to achieve a hat trick on a power play — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 18, 2024

The Finnish player, who vindicates the Finnish managers, is the first player in Canadiens history to score a hat trick on the power play.He is the sniper we needed in Montreal!