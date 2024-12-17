Hat trick in power play for Patrik Laine

Hat trick in power play for Patrik LaineRaphael Simard
HAT TRICK FOR PATRIK LAINE!
The #GoHabsGo sniper scores his third powerplay goal of the game versus Buffalo.
Laine is loving life in Montreal, and Montreal is loving life with Laine. pic.twitter.com/GFAvxxMolK
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 18, 2024
The Bell Centre, to Patrik Laine:
“Thank you for bringing the noise and joy back between my walls.”
What an ovation. pic.twitter.com/KgqZuKuUAA
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 18, 2024
He has truly breathed new life into his career. Let’s remember that he will still be under contract next season.
That’s a good thing.
Overtime
Laine becomes the first player in Bell Centre history to achieve a hat trick on a power play
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 18, 2024