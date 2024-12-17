Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Hat trick in power play for Patrik Laine

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Hat trick in power play for Patrik Laine
Credit: It was known that Patrik Laine was a born scorer, but since he has returned to play, Canadiens fans are front row to notice it. Tonight, he takes on the Buffalo Sabres. He scored a hat trick, his first since January 14, 2023. HAT TRICK FOR PATRIK LAINE! The #GoHabsGo sniper scores his third powerplay […]
It was known that Patrik Laine was a born scorer, but since he has returned to play, Canadiens fans are front row to notice it.

Tonight, he takes on the Buffalo Sabres.

He scored a hat trick, his first since January 14, 2023.

All three goals were scored in the same manner, that is, with a one-timer to the right of the goalie on the power play.

His six goals since the start of the season have all been scored with the man advantage, indeed.

He received a monstrous ovation after his third goal.

In seven games this season, Laine already has six goals and one assist.

He has truly breathed new life into his career. Let’s remember that he will still be under contract next season.

That’s a good thing.


Overtime

The Finnish player, who vindicates the Finnish managers, is the first player in Canadiens history to score a hat trick on the power play.

He is the sniper we needed in Montreal!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content