Patrik Laine and Joel Armia: the best match start of the season

Patrik Laine and Joel Armia: the best match start of the seasonRaphael Simard
The New York club is currently on a 10-game losing streak, and it’s going so poorly that owner Terry Pegula had to get involved.
Let’s just say the message didn’t quite land because Montreal scored just 19 seconds into the game.
« No time to mess around! »
Joel Armia scores the first goal of the game after 19 seconds!
: RDS
— RDS (@RDSca) December 18, 2024
PATRIK LAINE STRIKES ON THE POWER-PLAY
2-0 Montreal.
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2024
It’s been a long time since the club started a game like this…
Maybe the Canadiens will finally break the 31-shot barrier for the first time this season…
Overtime
In the latest episode of Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, Pierre McGuire said that Martin St-Louis’ squad needed to have a good start to the game.
Let’s just say his wishes were fulfilled.