Patrik Laine and Joel Armia: the best match start of the season

Things are not going very well in Montreal these days, but fortunately, the team is facing the Buffalo Sabres tonight.

The New York club is currently on a 10-game losing streak, and it’s going so poorly that owner Terry Pegula had to get involved.

Let’s just say the message didn’t quite land because Montreal scored just 19 seconds into the game.

« No time to mess around! »

Joel Armia scores the first goal of the game after 19 seconds! : RDS pic.twitter.com/6geY0bvcY2 — RDS (@RDSca) December 18, 2024

PATRIK LAINE STRIKES ON THE POWER-PLAY 2-0 Montreal. pic.twitter.com/EbYFvLRKew — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2024

Just moments later, Patrik Laine, on a power play, scored with a perfect shot to the top corner.He thought he had scored a moment earlier, but his shot hit the post.His four goals this season have come on the power play.The two Finns on the Canadiens who will participate in the Four Nations tournament found the back of the net, then.

It’s been a long time since the club started a game like this…

After that goal, Montreal led 9-0 in shots on goal.

Maybe the Canadiens will finally break the 31-shot barrier for the first time this season…

Overtime

In the latest episode of Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, Pierre McGuire said that Martin St-Louis’ squad needed to have a good start to the game.

Let’s just say his wishes were fulfilled.