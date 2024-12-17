Skip to content
 Marc-Olivier Cook
Kakko is angry after being left out: “I wasn’t the worst player on the team.”
Credit: Getty Images
Have you heard that things are going badly in New York?

Nothing is going well for the Rangers, who have only scraped together three small wins in their last thirteen outings.

For a talented team like the Blue Shirts, this is unacceptable.

Kaapo Kakko was left out of his team’s last match by Peter Laviolette because he has been inconsistent since the start of the season.

But Kakko has really not taken his coach’s decision well.

The forward faced reporters today with one goal in mind: to make his coach look bad with criticism.

Kakko does not understand why he was left out since he believes he is not “the worst” player on the team… And he says that leaving a young player like him out is much easier than making a decision regarding a veteran:

Ish…

Kakko not only disrespected his coach: he also openly said that he thinks some of his teammates are not as good as him.

And comments like that are never well-received in a hockey locker room. I tend to believe that it’s not good for his image… 

It’s really chaotic within the Rangers organization, and it’s starting to look ugly.

After all, when a player takes the time to criticize his coach and teammates after being left out, it’s never a good sign.

And it won’t help the situation in my eyes. All it does is add frustration within the group…

The Rangers need to find a way to regroup because there will inevitably be changes otherwise. The timing is strange, though, because goalie Igor Shesterkin just signed a contract extension worth 92 million dollars…


