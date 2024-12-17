Juraj Slafkovsky and the impact of training camp

Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky are undoubtedly the two biggest disappointments for the Canadiens so far this season.

I will add “in attack” since Cayden Primeau could also deserve an honorable mention in the standings. Let’s say the goaltender is problematic right now.

And let’s also say that the case of the two forwards, labeled top-6, is causing quite a stir.

One has to wonder what is going on for the two guys to be playing worse than expected. After all, this has upset (a bit) the organization’s plans in recent months, I’m convinced of that.

And regarding this, Tony Marinaro, in his segment on BPM Sports’ morning show, brought up some interesting details.

In fact, he wanted to remind us of two things: at training camp, Juraj Slafkovsky arrived with a backache . This had affected him over the summer and one has to wonder what impact this has on his game.

Let’s remember that he missed three games this season and refused to say why.

So one might wonder if Slaf is simply a guy who “starts his seasons late” and plays poorly when the pressure to win is on, or if he is a guy who is playing injured.

This wouldn’t excuse everything… but it would explain some things.

And he also recalled what Mathias Brunet had mentioned a few days ago: Kirby Dach was not exactly the fittest guy on the team when camp started.

And let’s say that shows.

Gilbert Delorme did not exactly look happy to hear that. When Tony said that “Dach didn’t have a belly like Marinaro, but…” at camp, Gilbert was not a satisfied customer. After all, he was recovering from knee surgery over the summer.

Obviously, one suspects that there are chances that Dach’s knee might prevent him from becoming the player he can be at his maximum, but let’s just say what Marinaro said doesn’t inspire confidence.

