Vincent Lecavalier is at Ivan Demidov’s match today.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Ivan Demidov is a significant prospect for the Canadiens.

And what’s unfortunate in a sense is that the executives of the Tricolore currently don’t have control over his development.

Roman Rotenberg has his ways of dealing with the kid, and it’s not always exceptional…

That said, SKA is back in action today after a week’s break (Channel One Cup) and there is a representative from the CH on-site to watch over Demidov.

It’s Vincent Lecavalier who made the trip.

Let’s recall that Jeff Gorton went to meet Demidov, but in October:

More details to come…

